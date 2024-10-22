Ruben Studdard Releasing His First Christmas Album

(2R's) "MY FAVORITE HOLIDAY", marks Ruben Studdard's first-ever Christmas project. The five-song EP is introduced to the masses via the title track, "My Favorite Holiday." The lead single, will arrive at your preferred streaming/download platform on Friday, October 25th and the full EP, "My Favorite Holiday", will stream down your chimney on Friday, November 1st. The project will be released under Ruben Studdard's new partnership with Origins|Hitmaker Music Group. Ruben just stopped by The Terrell Show to share the exclusive news about the "My Favorite Holiday" Christmas EP.

"I have always wanted to do a Christmas project and for some reason, it was always put on the back burner. Then about two years ago, my friend, Producer and M/D John Jackson and I decided to start on the music and allow for it to land wherever, when we finished. So, two years of off and on, and we now have this EP," mentions Ruben Studdard. "The process of recording the project was fun, but also very nostalgic. I grew up singing a lot of these tunes and it always makes me feel happy to remember holiday memories of old," he adds.

The lead single, "My Favorite Holiday" was written by Ruben Studdard, Romel Gibson and John Jackson and produced by John Jackson. "The song is pretty self explanatory, Christmas has forever and will always be my favorite holiday. We sat out to describe the feeling and the love that the Holiday season invokes," shares Ruben.

Related Stories

News > Ruben Studdard