Ruben Studdard Releasing His First Christmas Album

(2R's) "MY FAVORITE HOLIDAY", marks Ruben Studdard's first-ever Christmas project. The five-song EP is introduced to the masses via the title track, "My Favorite Holiday." The lead single, will arrive at your preferred streaming/download platform on Friday, October 25th and the full EP, "My Favorite Holiday", will stream down your chimney on Friday, November 1st. The project will be released under Ruben Studdard's new partnership with Origins|Hitmaker Music Group. Ruben just stopped by The Terrell Show to share the exclusive news about the "My Favorite Holiday" Christmas EP.
"I have always wanted to do a Christmas project and for some reason, it was always put on the back burner. Then about two years ago, my friend, Producer and M/D John Jackson and I decided to start on the music and allow for it to land wherever, when we finished. So, two years of off and on, and we now have this EP," mentions Ruben Studdard. "The process of recording the project was fun, but also very nostalgic. I grew up singing a lot of these tunes and it always makes me feel happy to remember holiday memories of old," he adds.
The lead single, "My Favorite Holiday" was written by Ruben Studdard, Romel Gibson and John Jackson and produced by John Jackson. "The song is pretty self explanatory, Christmas has forever and will always be my favorite holiday. We sat out to describe the feeling and the love that the Holiday season invokes," shares Ruben.
Eddie Van Halen's Final Recording 'Unfinished' Offered As Free Download- Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour- more
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Dead At 66- Jake E. Lee Details Confrontation That Led To Being Shot- Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce Final Concert- more
Jelly Roll Tops Billboard 200 With 'Beautifully Broken'- Morgan Wallen Recruits Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY For Sand In My Boots Festival- more
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Halestorm's Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions Preview Released
Leprous Announce New Melodies of Atonement North American Tour Leg
Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Halloween Horrors Playlist
Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tour
Jimmy Page Talks New Signature Gibson Guitars
Better Lovers Share 'Love As An Act Of Rebellion' Video
Swim the Current Stream New Single 'Stay'