Swim the Current Stream New Single 'Stay'

(OMG) Swim the Current is thrilled to announce the release of their latest single, "Stay", via TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group. The powerful new track, co-produced by George Pond and David Caplinger, is now available for fans worldwide.
Bringing together an all-star lineup of rock talents, including vocalist Marcos Leal (formerly of Ill Ni-o), bassist George Pond (Disciples of Verity), guitarist Greg Antine, drummer Chris Moore (George Lynch, Ultraphonix, Rock of Ages), and lead guitarist Joe Gareri, "Stay" takes the band's sound to new heights.
Vocalist Marcos Leal, shares his excitement about the single: "I'm freakin excited to bring you Swim The Current's latest track off our upcoming album, 'STAY.' It will be our first step into the Country Rock Music Scene, and I couldn't be happier taking this next step in my career with TLG ZOID/Virgin Music Group in our corner!"
"When I wrote 'Stay' with George and Sahaj Ticotin, we were talking about the crazy punch-drunk love we have all experienced throughout our lives. Sometimes the love you have for that person of your dreams will make you do some crazy things. Sometimes no choice is your choice, and the weight of moving on is too much to carry. In the end, letting go was the choice you should have made, but instead, you stayed."
"Stay" perfectly merges the band's rock and country influences creating a sound that resonates deeply with their fans.
Swim The Current Recruit Ill Nino's Marcos Leal For 'We Are Not The Same'
Swim the Current Project Recruits Chaka Malik For 'Cognitive Dissonance'
Eddie Van Halen's Final Recording 'Unfinished' Offered As Free Download- Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour- more
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Dead At 66- Jake E. Lee Details Confrontation That Led To Being Shot- Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce Final Concert- more
Jelly Roll Tops Billboard 200 With 'Beautifully Broken'- Morgan Wallen Recruits Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY For Sand In My Boots Festival- more
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Halestorm's Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions Preview Released
Leprous Announce New Melodies of Atonement North American Tour Leg
Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Halloween Horrors Playlist
Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tour
Jimmy Page Talks New Signature Gibson Guitars
Better Lovers Share 'Love As An Act Of Rebellion' Video
Swim the Current Stream New Single 'Stay'