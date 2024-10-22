Swim the Current Stream New Single 'Stay'

(OMG) Swim the Current is thrilled to announce the release of their latest single, "Stay", via TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group. The powerful new track, co-produced by George Pond and David Caplinger, is now available for fans worldwide.

Bringing together an all-star lineup of rock talents, including vocalist Marcos Leal (formerly of Ill Ni-o), bassist George Pond (Disciples of Verity), guitarist Greg Antine, drummer Chris Moore (George Lynch, Ultraphonix, Rock of Ages), and lead guitarist Joe Gareri, "Stay" takes the band's sound to new heights.

Vocalist Marcos Leal, shares his excitement about the single: "I'm freakin excited to bring you Swim The Current's latest track off our upcoming album, 'STAY.' It will be our first step into the Country Rock Music Scene, and I couldn't be happier taking this next step in my career with TLG ZOID/Virgin Music Group in our corner!"

"When I wrote 'Stay' with George and Sahaj Ticotin, we were talking about the crazy punch-drunk love we have all experienced throughout our lives. Sometimes the love you have for that person of your dreams will make you do some crazy things. Sometimes no choice is your choice, and the weight of moving on is too much to carry. In the end, letting go was the choice you should have made, but instead, you stayed."

"Stay" perfectly merges the band's rock and country influences creating a sound that resonates deeply with their fans.

