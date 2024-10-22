Twinnie to Perform at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

(Anchor) British country-pop sensation Twinnie will bring her electrifying talent to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Saturday, November 2, 2024, for an intimate Songwriter Session performance from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Following the performance, Twinnie will host a special meet & greet session with fans.

This show will serve as an early listening party for fans, just days before the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, 'Something We Used To Say,' which is set to drop on November 8, 2024. The upcoming album features her latest hit single, "Hypothetically," which debuted with a bold music video premiere by the Daily Mail on October 10. Nashville Socialite called the track "an absolute knockout, blending modern country-pop vibes with infectious '90s girl-power energy... Twinnie's voice radiates warmth and confidence, reminiscent of Shania Twain's signature blend of strength and vulnerability... The catchy melody and upbeat production call to mind the Spice Girls' fun-loving, danceable anthems, while the harmonies and lush instrumental layers evoke the timeless sparkle of ABBA."

Twinnie has had an incredible year, recently making history as the first British recording artist to sing the U.S. National Anthem at GEODIS Park in Nashville. Known for her genre-blending sound, which fuses country storytelling with pop energy, Twinnie's eclectic style and dynamic performances continue to captivate audiences all over the world.

Fans attending the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum event will get a sneak peek of songs from her upcoming album, including "Hypothetically," a flirtatious anthem about taking a leap of faith in love. Twinnie's ability to connect with listeners through her honest lyrics and powerhouse vocals makes her live shows an unforgettable experience.

In celebration of her upcoming album release, Twinnie will embark on an intimate UK tour later this November, visiting cities including London, Brighton, Manchester, York, and Glasgow. With tickets selling fast-her Manchester show is already sold out-fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to see Twinnie perform live in these special, close-knit settings.

In addition to her music, Twinnie has recently expanded her talents to the small screen, joining the cast of 'Emmerdale,' the UK's longest-running and beloved soap opera. Twinnie has taken on the role of Jade, a ruthless boxing promoter, further cementing her versatility as both a musician and actress. Speaking about her new role, Twinnie shared: "My life has been a bit crazy recently juggling music and acting with lots of back and forth between Nashville and Yorkshire, but I've been loving it!"

