Watch Daughtry's Epic 'The Dam' Video

(PFA) GRAMMY-nominated rockers Daughtry continue their reign of music video dominance with a visual for their new single, "The Dam," out today on all platforms via Big Machine Rock. Cut from their recently released, debut Big Machine EP, Shock to The System (Part One), the cinematic video, directed by Jensen Noen (Demi Lovato, Falling in Reverse, Bring Me the Horizon), finds frontman Chris Daughtry fighting for his life in an epic sci-fi setting.

"Working on this video with Jensen Noen was such an incredible experience. He's a true visionary, and we've wanted to work together for a while now. This felt like the perfect opportunity, as only he could capture the scope of my vision," Daughtry explains. "Three days in the desert made for the most brutal shoot of my career, but I feel it's the best video I've ever done, so it was absolutely worth every minute!"

Daughtry's Shock to the System (Part One) offers up the first set of tracks in a two-part project that continues pulling back the curtain on frontman Chris Daughtry's personal life. Six new songs, highlighted by amplified production and commanding vocals, showcase the universal story of a life laid bare by grief and built back up again through sheer determination. The journey through loss may be arduous, but on their new EP, Daughtry delivers a soundtrack to see you through every step of the way.

"This EP in many ways is a documentation of my catharsis - a peek behind the curtain into the healing of my inner self, if you will," frontman Chris Daughtry explains. "Every day in the studio writing and recording these songs felt like therapy. It wasn't part of some agenda or conscious effort, it just happened in a very organic way. I hope everyone who listens finds comfort in the fact that they are not alone in their struggles and finds the courage the say it out loud."

In equal parts strength and vulnerability, the Daughtry's new single, "The Dam," sees their powerhouse lead vocalist at the top of his game. Atypically raw, yet still pristine vocals are set apart in cinematic, synth-drenched verses and high-octane choruses, laying the groundwork for what's to come with the Nashville-based group.

Catch Daughtry on the road through the rest of 2024 with select US tour dates featuring Staind, Breaking Benjamin, and more.

Daughtry 2024 Tour Dates

OCT 22 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 24 | The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 25 | Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 26 | Bossier City, LA | Margaritaville Resort Casino

NOV 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Franklin Music Hall with Sleep Theory

DEC 02 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 05 | Wilkes-Barre, PA | F. M. Kirby Center with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 06 | Columbus, OH | KEMBA Live! with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 07 | East Moline, IL | The Rust Belt with Devour The Day, Sleep Theory

DEC 10 | Sayreville, NJ | Starland Ballroom with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 11 | Portland, ME | State Theatre with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 13 | Wallingford, CT | Toyota Oakdale Theatreā€¢ with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 14 | Waterloo, NY | Del Lago Resort & Casino

DEC 18 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha with Devour The Day, Sleep Theory

DEC 20 | Welch, MN | Treasure Island Resort and Casino

DEC 21 | Green Bay, WI | EPIC Event Center with Devour The Day, Sleep Theory

