Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens Honored For No. 1 Hit

(OMG) Mediabase presented Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens with a #1 song plaque for "Crack Cocaine" on Wednesday October 16, 2024.

"Crack Cocaine" was co-written by Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne, and Steve Stevens.

Billy Morrison states: "Receiving this plaque from the wonderful people at Mediabase just solidified the achievement of getting to Number One. I'm really grateful to them for making the trip to Los Angeles and recognizing the song. It's a pretty cool feeling! I can't wait for the world to hear what we have cooked up for the new year together!"

Peter Tsiolis, CEO of TLG|ZOID, comments: "When we heard 'Crack Cocaine' we instantly knew it was great. We all felt it was a hit. To be a new label releasing a song with Billy, Ozzy and Steve is amazing! To have it reach #1 on Mediabase is unbelievable! Thanks to Josh, Allisa and everyone at Mediabase for the plaques and special day."

Steve Stevens adds: "An absolute honor to receive my plaque commemorating the #1 position for our song Crack Cocaine from Media Base. Nothing but love for my buddies Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne."

"Crack Cocaine," the riveting collaboration with Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens skyrocketed to the top of the nations Active Rock Mediabase chart at #1 earlier this year. The single is from Billy Morrison's recently launched solo album, The Morrison Project, available now through TLG | ZOID | Virgin Music Group.

Accompanying the release of "Crack Cocaine" was a visually stunning music video, featuring not only Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne, and Steve Stevens but also a performance by Paris Jackson in the role of the romantic interest. The video was directed by Ivo Raza, and filmed at various Los Angeles locations.

In addition to the star-studded cast, the music video includes cameos from renowned visual artist RISK and acclaimed actor Jeff Hilliard. Watch it below:

