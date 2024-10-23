Jinjer Preview New Album With 'Kafka' Video

(Freeman) Modern progressive leaders Jinjer have announced their powerful, long-awaited fifth studio album, 'Duel,' set to be released on February 7, 2025' via Napalm Records!

Technical grooves and heavy progressive passages, brutally clear vocals, and skillful growls by matchless vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk have garnered the Ukrainian outfit millions of cross-platform streams and views worldwide, as well as revered renown with fans and critics alike. JINJER has traversed glorious paths of tireless touring and extremely successful album releases, including their most recent chart-topping studio album, 2021's 'Wallflowers'. 'Duel' showcases the band at the very top of their game and marks yet another matchless milestone in the world of modern metal!

After releasing their breathtaking single and video "Someone's Daughter", followed by the heavy-hitting single "Rogue" earlier this year, JINJER now unleash another untamed beast with their new track "Kafka." Dominated by Tatiana's remarkably clear vocals, "Kafka" is a heavy and slow tamper, digging deep under one's skin just to break right through with venomous growls in the end.

Tatiana Shmayluk on "Kafka": "Being an artist is sometimes beautiful but most of the time it's brutal... as our art is dissected word for word and ripped apart note by note, we're expected to be on point all-the-time ... and when we aren't, we are scandalized. A true artist is vulnerable but the crowd is most often plagued with vultures who pick at every single move you make. It's a slippery slope when music means the world to us but how quickly praise turns into prosecution... We are all Kings and Queens for a day but most of the time it feels like a Kafka novel for a lifetime. It's exciting but surreal and absurd at the same time ..."

While JINJER's previous album, 'Wallflowers', was slightly more alluring and contained noticeably more clean vocals, 'Duel' now takes on a much more aggressive tone. This is proven by songs like "Rogue", "Green Serpent" and "Dark Bile", with their brutal and hefty breakdowns. Fans of super-talented vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk's clear vocals also get their moments, as tracks such as the opener "Tantrum" show the potential of the frontwoman's outstanding vocal prowess. 'Duel' presents itself way more cruelly - and JINJER is more vicious than ever before. "Fast Draw" is a wild death metal beast with grooving drums from Vlad Ulasevich, Roman Ibramkhalilov's one-of-a-kind riffs, and Eugene Abdukhanov's trademark bass wizardry - showing what this band does best: brilliant state-of the-art modern metal.

On 'Duel', JINJER continues their long-lasting collaboration with accomplished producer Max Morton, who co-produced, mixed, and mastered the album. This new masterwork lives up to JINJER's reputation as metal visionaries, once more showing that the band refuses to follow any set rules in their genre, but chooses their own path of creativity.

Eugene Abdukhanov, JINJER bassist on the new album: "First of all, it's hard to believe that we're about to release our fifth full-length album! After all the releases we've made, finally having 'Duel' in our hands and ready to be shared with the world, makes us very proud that our band still hasn't run out of creativity and inspiration. The fact that we still challenge ourselves to release the best music we have ever made with each new release, is what keeps JINJER moving forward. This upcoming album was the longest songwriting process we've ever had and it took almost two years to complete. We worked very hard with every free minute we weren't on tour, recording demos over and over again and always searching for the perfect sound for guitars, bass, and drums. It was also the first time that Tatiana did vocal pre-productions, so it's safe to say that none of our releases were so well thought out and calculated as this one. It pulverizes the boundaries of the modern progressive metal genre but still remains sophisticated, exciting, and extreme all at the same time. We took up the challenge to expand our musical horizons even wider than before in order to cement 'Duel' to be the next step in JINJER's musical growth and hopefully the evolution of metal music in general."

Related Stories

Jinjer Go 'Rogue' With New Video

Cruise News: Good News for ShipRocked 2025 Cruisers

Jinjer Surprise Fans With 'Someone's Daughter' Video

Jinjer Announces 2024 North American Headline Tour

News > Jinjer