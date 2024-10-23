Skillet Offer Special Merch To Help Hurricane Relief Efforts

(AS) Skillet are offering an exclusive limited run of "All that Matters" and "Ash in the Wind" tees with 100% of all funds going toward Hurricane Relief efforts across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The band will make donations to Samaritan's Purse and its work across the five-state region.
"We are heartbroken to see the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton," the band said in a statement. "We have played shows in some of the cities that were hit and they are special places for us. We are partnering with organizations who have boots on the ground, helping get those who are impacted the long-term resources they need."
This past Friday, the band released their latest focus track, "Ash In The Wind," from the upcoming album, REVOLUTION, out November 1. The song received a very warm welcome, debuting at No. 1 on the iTunes All-Songs chart. Check out the song below and visit the t band's store for the special here
