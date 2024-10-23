The New Colossus Festival Reveals The First Wave Of Over 100 Artists & Bands

(PG) The New Colossus Festival is thrilled to announce the first wave of artists and bands from around the globe for its 6th annual edition, taking place on New York City's historic Lower East Side from March 4-9, 2025.

Initial Lineup will include Big Girl (Brooklyn), Cloudsurfers (Nijmegen, NL), Delivery (Melbourne | Heavenly Records), Dictator (Edinburgh), Dutch Mustard (London), Gurriers (Dublin), Hiçamahiç (Istanbul), knitting (Montreal) Mega Mango (Philadelphia), Personal Trainer (Amsterdam), Pynch (London), Red Ribbon (Los Angeles | Danger Collective), RINSE (Melbourne), Sunhill (Gothenburg, SE), World News (UK)

Returning to New York City's vibrant Lower East Side and expanding to six days, The New Colossus Festival begins on Tuesday, March 4, and runs through Sunday, March 9, 2025. This showcase festival and industry conference offers a unique opportunity to discover the next wave of emerging artists across multiple independent NYC venues, including Pianos, Baker Falls, Berlin, Arlene's Grocery, Bowery Electric, Heaven Can Wait, Rockwood Music Hall, and more.

Founded in 2019 by music industry veterans Mike Bell, Lio Kanine, and Steven Matrick, The New Colossus Festival has quickly become the first stop in the US for many emerging international artists. Past festival alumni include Baby Queen (ZA), CHAII (NZ), Ducks ltd. (CA), GIFT (US), Jaywood (CA), Kiwi Jr. (CA), Nobro (CA), Peel Dream Magazine (US), Penelope Isles (UK), Pom Poko (NO), Pom Pom Squad (US), Sid Simons (US), Slow Fiction (US), Sobs (SG), The Orielles (UK), Thus Love (US), Water From Your Eyes (US), Ultra Q (US), Zoon (CA) and over 750 other artists.

Named after Emma Lazarus's 1883 sonnet featured on The Statue of Liberty, The New Colossus Festival is a multi-day, multi-venue showcase and conference that brings together emerging musical talent from around the world to New York City's Lower East Side.

The first wave of handpicked artists and bands include:

12090 A.D. (US)

Abby Jeanne and the Shadowband (US)

Amery (CA)

Arly Scott (US)

Autobahn (US)

Barber for the Queen (CA)

Bestial Mouths (US)

Bibi Club (CA)

Big Girl (US)

Blythe (UK)

Cloudsurfers (NL)

Coming Up Roses (UK)

cootie catcher (CA)

CS Cleaners (US)

Cusp (US)

DahL (CA)

Das Damen (US)

Delivery (AU)

Diamond Day (CA)

Diary (US)

Dictator (Scotland)

DIVES (AT)

Dutch Mustard (UK)

Eyas (US)

Factual Brains (US)

Faze Wave (US)

first president of japan (US)

Flowers for the Dead (US)

Gamblers (US)

Garden Centre (UK)

Genre is death (US)

Gilah (US)

Ginger Winn (US)

gloss (US)

grocer (US)

Gurriers (IE)

Hiçamahiç (TR)

HOLIEM (US)

Hongza (UK)

Kestrels (CA)

Kingdom of Birds (CA)

knitting (CA)

Last Waltzon (CA)

Libby Quinn (US)

Loviet (CA)

Mahogany (US)

Marry Cherry (US)

Marvin's Revenge (UK)

Mega Mango (US)

Mosez Jones (CA)

MOULD (UK)

Nora Kelly Band (CA)

PANIK FLOWER (US)

Personal Trainer (NL)

Pons (US)

Pynch (UK)

Queen Serene (US)

Ranch Ranch (US)

READY ATLANTIC (NO/US)

Red Ribbon (US)

RINSE (AU)

Scattered Ashes (IE/UK)

Scotch Mist (US)

SHADY BABY (UK)

Silent Mass (US)

Skye Wallace (CA)

s k y m e n d e r (US)

Sterling Press (UK)

stockdale (DE)

SUNHILL (SE)

SuperKnova (US)

TEll A ViSiON (DE)

Tetsuians (AU)

Them Flying Monkeys (PT)

Tula Vera (US)

url (US)

Velveteen (UK)

Vera Ellen (NZ)

Walk Me Home (US)

Wax Jaw (US)

WIND MILE (DE)

Winkler (US)

World News (UK)

YOU SAID STRANGE (FR)

MORE TBA!

