Tyler, The Creator Announces CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR

(Orienteer) Tyler, The Creator announces a 2025 world tour in support of his forthcoming album CHROMAKOPIA, which is set for release this coming Monday, October 28th.

Promoted by AEG Presents, CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR will feature special guests Lil Yachty and Paris Texas and spans North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand over the course of 2025. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 1st at 10AM local time in each market.

The tour's announcement comes on the heels of Tyler sharing "Noid," the first full single and music video from CHROMAKOPIA, earlier this week ahead of the album's release this coming Monday.

See below for all upcoming CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR dates and stay tuned for more news from Tyler, The Creator soon.

Upcoming Live Dates

* = Direct support from Lil Yachty

^ = Opening support from Paris Texas

North America Tour Dates

2/4 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *^

2/6 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *^

2/8 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *^

2/11 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *^

2/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

2/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

2/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

2/23 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *^

2/24 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *^

2/26 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center *^

2/28 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *^

3/2 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *^

3/5 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *^

3/7 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *^

3/9 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *^

3/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *^

3/15 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center *^

3/17 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *^

3/19 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *^

3/21 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *^

3/22 - Orlando, FL @ Kia Center ^

3/24 - Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center ^

3/26 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *^

3/28 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *^

3/29 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *^

4/1 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *^

6/27 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center *^

6/28 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *^

6/30 - Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

7/3 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *^

7/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *^

7/8 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden *^

7/11 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *^

7/12 - Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center *^

7/14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^

7/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

7/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *^

7/24 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

7/27 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

UK/EU Tour Dates

4/25 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *^

4/27 - Paris, FR @ Accor Arena *^

4/30 - Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum *^

5/1 - Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *^

5/2 - Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle *^

5/4 - Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena *^

5/6 - Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum *^

5/7 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena *^

5/9 - Prague, CZ @ O2 arena *^

5/10 - Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena Krakow *^

5/12 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena *^

5/14 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *^

5/17 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham *^

5/19 - London, UK @ The O2 *^

5/21 - London, UK @ The O2 *^

5/24 - Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *^

5/27 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *^

5/30 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *^

AU/NZ Tour Dates

8/18 - Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena *^

8/22 - Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *^

8/23 - Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *^

8/26 - Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *^

8/27 - Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *^

8/30 - Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre *^

9/4 - Perth, WA, Australia @ RAC Arena *^

