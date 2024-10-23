Watch Larkin Poe's 'Mockingbird' Video

(PPR) Larkin Poe - the GRAMMY Award-winning duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell - have shared their latest single, 'Mockingbird,' available now via their own Tricki-Woo Records. An official music video premieres today at YouTube. The deeply contemplative track marks the opening song on Larkin Poe's eagerly awaited new album, Bloom, arriving Friday, January 24, 2025.

"'Mockingbird' is a tender reflection on the perpetual journey of becoming," says Rebecca Lovell. "When all tallied up, the countless missteps we inevitably take along the way can feel disheartening - but looking too long in the rearview can be harmful to one's future. Choosing to find the hidden meaning in the many pitstops and messy detours that life sometimes demands has felt like a very important perspective shift."

Bloom - which follows 2023's GRAMMY Award-winning Blood Harmony - was first unveiled last month following Larkin Poe's "Duo/Group of the Year" triumph at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards. The album includes such potent new tracks as the lush, blues-soaked 'If God Is A Woman,' joined by an official music video streaming now at YouTube. This summer saw the arrival of Bloom's genre-bending first single, 'Bluephoria,' described as Rebecca as "a rock 'n' roll rumination on the duality of the human experience, where suffering and joy intertwine to create meaning" and accompanied by an official music video, filmed in The Blue Room at Nashville, TN's Third Man Records.

Presented last month at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, the prestigious Americana Honors & Awards "Duo/Group of the Year" victory marked the latest achievement in what has proven a landmark 2024 for Larkin Poe, beginning earlier this year with their first career GRAMMY Award, winning "Best Contemporary Blues Album" for 2023's critically acclaimed sixth studio album, Blood Harmony. Bloom now sees the dynamic sister duo venturing further along on their evolving musical journey with a collection of songs that resonate with introspection, authenticity, and a profound connection to their roots in American music. Produced and largely co-written by Megan, Rebecca, and Tyler Bryant, the album marks a significant evolution for Larkin Poe, reflecting a synergy that extends beyond mere musical partnership. Already hailed for the sincerity of their songcraft, the Lovell sisters now place an even greater spotlight on their gift for storytelling, delving deep into personal narratives with universal themes of self-acceptance and individuality against a backdrop of contemporary blues and rock influences. With their distinctive blend of poetic lyricism, masterful instrumentation, and soulful harmonies, songs like the contemplative 'Mockingbird' and the gritty punk-energized anthem 'Pearls' affirm their willingness to confront current realities while staying true to their musical heritage. A triumphant celebration of the authentic self, Bloom fully cements Larkin Poe's status as modern torchbearers of American roots music, inviting their ever-growing fan following to flourish and thrive alongside them.

"Bloom is about finding oneself amidst the noise of the world," says Rebecca, "about wholeheartedly embracing the flaws and idiosyncrasies that make us real." Megan adds, "In one way or another, pretty much all of the songs on this album are about finding yourself, knowing yourself, and separating the truth of who you are from societal expectations."

Long praised as one of hardest touring acts on the road today, Larkin Poe have spent much of their landmark year on a truly epic live schedule that has included top-billed festival appearances around the world, a US run with Slash's all-star S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival, a series of dates as special guest on KALEO's Payback Tour 2024 and more. 2025 will see Larkin Poe embark on headlining tours of the UK, Europe, and North America supporting the release of Bloom.

LARKIN POE UK & EU TOUR 2025

OCTOBER 2025

17 - Manchester, UK - Academy

18 - Glasgow, UK - 02 Academy

19 - Bristol, UK - Beacon

21 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

22 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute

24 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

26 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

28 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Circus

30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Falkoner

NOVEMBER 2025

1 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

2 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

4 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

5 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

8 - Geneva, Switzerland - Alhambra

9 - Nimes, France - La Paloma

12 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisbon Coliseum

14 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

15 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

16 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher de Palmer

18 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - Le Cooperative de Mai

19 - La Rochelle, France - La Sirene

21 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Rom

