Epica Team With De Efteling For ''The Ghost in Me (Danse Macabre)' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Dare to dance with the dead! Dutch symphonic metal titans Epica have unleashed their eeriest creation yet, the spine-chilling music video for 'The Ghost in Me (Danse Macabre),' a haunting track that lures listeners into a world where shadows dance and the afterlife whispers. This song is a unique collaboration with Europe's second-most visited theme park, Netherlands's magical De Efteling, and their much-anticipated new attraction, Danse Macabre.

Drenched in ghostly imagery, the video mirrors the unsettling thrill of De Efteling's new ride, which opens its gates on October 31st, right in time for this Halloween season. Ever since their childhood, every member of EPICA has loved this theme park that welcomes over 5 million visitors per year. Therefore, this collaboration was a true match made in the otherworld.

Submerge yourself now in the music video which was filmed right inside and in front of the new attraction - and as if this wasn't already exciting enough, the band even received their very own "Epica gravestone" that you can spot, if you look closely.

EPICA's keyboard player, Coen Janssen, comments: "Every kid in the Netherlands knows how magical 'de Efteling' is, and working this closely with the most beautiful theme park in the world surely is a dream come true! As a young boy, I immediately got captivated by the "Danse Macabre" by Saint-Saens as a soundtrack for their haunted house "Spookslot". So when 'de Efteling' announced their new plans for the ghostly attraction "Danse Macabre" all pieces of the puzzle fell into place immediately: Why not combine our symphonic side with the 'scary' side of metal and do our version of this epic classical piece?!? We are so happy that 'de Efteling' trusted our vision and gave their full support, providing us with the new ride's storyline, so we could write lyrics fitting the fantastic narrative and even adding a new chapter!"

'The Ghost In Me (Danse Macabre)' lures fans into a darkly enchanting dance with the dead in this YouTube video and will also appear on all streaming platforms soon... when more of Epica's next chapter will be unveiled.

The song has already made its live debut at the band's monumental 'Symphonic Synergy' shows in Amsterdam this September, and fans in Latin America will have the chance to be the next to hear it live at two shows that EPICA will perform exclusively with a full orchestra and choir.

06.12.24 Auditorio Nacional | Mexico City, MX | TICKET WARNING

07.12.24 Auditorio Nacional | Mexico City, MX | SOLD OUT

