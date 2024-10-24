Hollywood Undead Remask With 'Hollywood Forever' Video

(Cosa Nostra) Hollywood Undead, the multi-platinum rap-rock powerhouse, have launched the next chapter of their storied career today with the release of brand new single "Hollywood Forever", an anthemic tribute to the exceptionally special bond the band have with their enduringly loyal fanbase.

The track, accompanied by an official music video, marks the band's first release under their newly inked deal with globally renowned independent label, Sumerian Records. The music video, alongside the artwork for the single, has revealed the reintroduction of the band's iconic masks, each with a brand new, dramatic design from legendary prosthetic artist Jerry Constantine, that matches the band's larger than life personas.

"Hollywood Forever" embraces the band's trademark edge, both lyrically and sonically. Never pulling punches when it comes to gritty vulnerability and authentic honesty, the track perfectly displays the reason Hollywood Undead have such a deep and unbreakable connection with their fans whilst also honoring it. Sharing their excitement for the new release Johnny 3 Tears shares "This song is for the fans. They've allowed us to live out our dreams and simple words can't express our gratitude - so we wrote this for them"

The release of "Hollywood Forever" heralds the start of an exciting new partnership between Hollywood Undead with Sumerian Records, a label known for championing boundary-pushing acts in the rock and alternative scenes. The deal signals a fresh chapter for the band and ignites the fuse on a new season of creativity, continuing to push boundaries, buck trends and shape pop culture without seeking permission or approval. "It's refreshing to find a group of people who share the same vision and are as passionate as we are about this next chapter for Hollywood Undead" Says Charlie Scene "Our idea of what this band could be has never seemed so possible. Excited to get started." Ash Avildsen, founder and CEO of Sumerian Records adds "Hollywood Undead is a band who are unapologetically themselves. They are authentic, diehard for their art and never back down from taking a chance for what they believe. In an era where so much has been vitiated, these gents carry the torch for the attitude of rock that made me fall in love with it as a kid."

As Hollywood Undead moves forward, the band is looking back to the fans who helped shape their path. From their breakout hits like "Undead" and "Everywhere I Go", to recent anthems like "City of the Dead" and "House of Mirrors" featuring rock-country crossover star Jelly Roll, the band's ability to adapt while staying true to their roots has ensured their longevity. Their continued success is a testament to the fierce loyalty of their fanbase and the relentless dedication of the band. Hollywood Undead continues to dominate across digital platforms. The band has now surpassed an astonishing 3.1 billion cross-platform streams and over 1 billion YouTube views, cementing their status as one of the most streamed rock bands of their generation with an ever-evolving sound that continues to resonate with a global audience. You're not going to want to miss the next era of one of modern rock's most important and enduring bands, so stay tuned for more coming from Hollywood Undead soon.

Related Stories

Alice Cooper, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Trivium To Rock Sonic Temple Festival

Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More, The Struts Lead ShipRocked 2025 Lineup

Chin Up, Kid Recruit Rose of Hollywood Undead For 'Incubus'

Hollywood Undead And Tech N9ne Announce Hollywood & N9ne Tour

News > Hollywood Undead