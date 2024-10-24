Jerry Douglas Returns with First New Album In Seven Years

(APD) Jerry Douglas has released his first album in seven years. It features 11 tracks with five new songs and six revitalized versions of old favorites. While six songs are from his existing catalogue and have appeared on previous albums, they've taken on new life through the years.

"I love this record because it's a culmination of a whole lot of things for me," says Jerry Douglas. "People often come up to me and ask where they can find a certain song we played in the set, so I decided to call it The Set."

He's a master on the resophonic guitar with 16 GRAMMYs to solidify his extraordinary work as a musician, composer, and producer. As a session musician, Jerry Douglas has played on more than two-thousand studio albums from country to pop to bluegrass, he's a longtime member of Alison Krauss and Union station, and he tours with his own band, as well.

"When you record a song in the studio, you don't really know it yet. Like when I recorded From Ankara to Ismir or Gone to Fortingall I didn't really know the songs. And when you go out and play them for a year or two, you learn the ins and outs and the things you can make better. I had never recorded While My Guitar Gently Weeps," Douglas explains. "I also recorded a concerto I wrote a couple of years ago for the FreshGrass Foundation. They commission a song every year, so I wrote this concerto called The Fifth Season and kind of shelved it. And I thought, wow, so much work, we should record it."

Related Stories

Larkin Poe And More To Play Benefit Concert for East Tennessee Hurricane Relief

Jerry Douglas Reacts To Bluegrass Hall Of Fame Induction

News > Jerry Douglas