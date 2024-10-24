John Mayall Second Generation Box Set Announced

(dp) Madfish and the John Mayall Estate are proud to announce the forthcoming release of a boxset celebrating John Mayall's remarkable career on the 7th March 2025. The The 'Second Generation Boxset' Live Magic 1968-1993 box set announcement coincides with John Mayall's much-deserved induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was approved and fully supported by the Two-Time Grammy Nominee before his sad passing earlier this year.

This new collection of previously unreleased live concerts features sound-desk and audience recordings capturing a host of line- ups with guitar legends Mick Taylor, Harvey Mandel, Walter Trout and Coco Montoya; drummers extraordinaire Keef Hartley, Mike Gardner and Colin Allen; bass supremos Larry Taylor, John McVie, Steve Thompson and horn maestros Blue Mitchell, Johnny Almond and Clifford Solomon all featured along with many more.

Mayall's influence and appeal was worldwide; the selection of recordings herein showcasing his timeless, singular sound. Captured from 30 incredible performances from cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, Milan, London, and more, the collection spans a 25-year period and offers a comprehensive view of Mayall's legendary live prowess.

The Mayall estate also supplied two very special privately recorded shows for this box set, both performances coming from Gaz Mayall's legendary club night Gaz's Rockin' Blues in 1981 and 1982 respectively. The former features Alexis Korner and the latter is a rare example of John and his sons Gaz and Ben all appearing onstage together.

The set also Includes a large hardback book with many previously unseen photos plus a commemorative art print.

