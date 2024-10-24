League Of Distortion Share 'Crucify Me' Video

(FP) League Of Distortion just released another electrifying banger from the upcoming album, 'Galvanize', out October 25, 2024, via Napalm Records. "Crucify Me", which bribes with a stomping electronic rhythm, brings stunning vocalist Anna "Ace" Brunner (Exit Eden) to an angry yet catchy sing-a-long refrain.

Once again, Jim "Arro" Muller's (Kissin' Dynamite) dynamic guitar riffs form an acoustic painting for a dramatic threat and depiction of circumstances written from the perspective of an AI and shows the human inferiority and hopelessness of this highly topical issue. "Crucify Me" ends with a brutal, superfast-passed breakdown which will guarantee heavy mosh pits on their upcoming headline tour in November.

Two years ago, the band entered the scene with their bombastic self-titled debut album, delivering a fresh sound and unique style that interprets modern metal in a creative way. Now, the German quartet is about to make a ferocious statement with their second album, 'Galvanize'. Their most successful song, "Wolf or Lamb", has reached over 1 million streams. Beyond this, they demonstrated their raging live performance at major festivals like Metalfest, Rock Harz, Baltic Open Air, and Castle Rock, as well as an absolute kick-ass show at Summer Breeze in 2023. In addition, they took various stages by storm as support for German stadium rockers Kissin' Dynamite, metalcore heroes Caliban on their German tour, and the legendary Kamelot on their European tour. Later this year, LEAGUE OF DISTORTION will hit various stages for their very first headline tour in fall and winter, kicking off November 15 in Cologne.

The group shared, "'Crucify Me' deals with the rise of artificial intelligence, written from the perspective of an AI that has outgrown its creators. It reflects humanity's helplessness and inevitable inferiority in the face of this rapidly evolving force. The song is a bold statement on a pressing issue, exploring the unsettling realization that what we create might one day surpass and dominate us or maybe it has already."

