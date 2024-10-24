Matthew Ryan Jacobs Streams New Song 'Whare Are You Now'

(FTS) Matthew Ryan Jacobs has released a new single called "Where Are You Now", which is a song that symbolizes the stumbling blocks that seem hellbent on holding you back. With a simultaneously sad yet uplifting sound that bridges the gap between folk and indie rock.
""Where Are you Now" is mostly about making changes in your life, whether you want to or not. A lot of my writing over the last few years has had a lot to do with getting older or growth; and the struggle of leaving certain things or people in your past. It's not intended to be a negative narrative, just honest. Even if you know you're making the right or at least better decision, you still second guess yourself along the way, at least I do.
"Where Are You Now" just kind of happened, which is the way it goes sometimes. I didn't over think anything in the process, it felt right, so we went with it. I had a pretty clear vision for the production, and Ben (Kempel) did a great job as usual making it happen."
- Matthew Ryan Jacobs
