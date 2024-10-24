Palmyra Share 'Surprise No.1' EP

(Oh Boy) Virginia-based band Palmyra has released their first EP via Oh Boy Records titled Surprise #1. The three-song EP is a gift to fans and a preview of what's to come in 2025. Palmyra, a band recognized by NPR as one of the "Best New Artists of 2024," is a truly unique blend of traditional folk string instruments, lush harmony, and earnest songwriting. Their sound, often described as a distant cousin to Houndmouth and Pinegrove, nods toward Appalachian and Midwestern Americana, with intricate arrangements that create the illusion of a full, larger-than-three ensemble. The EP comes on the heels of the re-release of the band's 2023 6-song EP, Belladonna, following the announcement of their signing to Oh Boy Records. stream the EP here

"We would not be doing this Palmyra thing if it weren't for the kind folks who helped us along the way, including our teams, producers, musician friends, and most importantly, fans. It felt like it'd been too long since we released any new music out into the world, and these three songs feel long overdue for us," says Sasha Landon. "We have spent a lot of time in studios the last two years, and 'Fried,' 'Charlotte,' and 'Floats Away' are some of the fruits of those sessions. We felt like they didn't belong to an album, but they fit dang good together as an EP."

Established in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley and now based in Richmond, Palmyra captures the collective spirit of three Virginia natives, Teddy Chipouras, Manoa Bell, and Sasha Landon. The breakout folk trio has worked diligently to cement themselves as an unmistakable force in the Americana music landscape at large. Their forward momentum is propelled by their craftsmanship and dedication to an intimate performance experience; at the heart of Palmyra is the evident love and regard that the three musicians share for each other and their craft. Their hard work has been recognized by institutions including the historic Newport Folk Festival, American Songwriter, The Boston Globe, NPR, Under The Radar Magazine, Americanafest, and Merlefest. They were named one of NPR's "Best New Artists of 2024," a testament to their talent and dedication.

