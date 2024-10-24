Visions Of Atlantis To Embark On Armada Over North America Tour

(FP) Visions Of Atlantis have returned their sites to North America, announcing the "Armada Over North America" tour. The thrilling voyage begins April 2 in Mechanicsburg, PA, and will plunder several major ports along the way including Baltimore, New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles before the closing celebration in Dallas, TX on April 29.
Their latest opus, 'Pirates II - Armada', continues and expands on the success of 'Pirates' (2022), landing at #2 on the US Hard Music Album Charts and #3 on the Canadian Hard Music Album Charts. Furthermore, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS have conquered the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise, the Sabaton Cruise, ProgPower USA, Bloodstock Festival UK, several other festivals, and a 2023 North American headline tour. Their majestic soaring melodies and uplifting songwriting have carried them through treacherous waters and the crew emerged triumphant, hungry for their next adventure.
Pirate queen Clementine Delauney proclaims: "We are delighted to finally announce that we're bringing our wonderful ARMADA show over the Atlantic! Join this unique adventure, rich in colors and emotions, a massive pirate party! Come sing along to your favorite tunes, jump, shout and row aboard our ship! We are so looking forward to many memorable moments with our North American sailors and we can't wait to sail over there next spring!"
04/02/25: Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedrafts Brewing Co
04/03/25: Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
04/04/25: Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground
04/05/25: New York, NY @ Meadows
04/06/25: Cambridge, MA @ Middle East
04/08/25: Quebec City, QC @ La Source de la Martinière
04/09/25: Toronto, ON @ Lees Palace
04/10/25: Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
04/11/25: Joliet, IL @ The Forge
04/12/25: Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
04/14/25: Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room
04/15/25: Calgary, AB @ Dickens
04/16/25: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
04/17/25: Portland, OR @ The Bossanova Ballroom
04/18/24: San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
04/19/25: Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
04/21/25: San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
04/24/25: Las Vegas, NV @ Sinwave
04/25/25: Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
04/26/25: Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
04/27/25: Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
04/28/25: El Paso, TX @ RockHouse Bar & Grill
