Watch Linkin Park's New 'Over Each Other' Video

(Warner) Linkin Park-Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain-reveal an emotionally-charged new single entitled "Over Each Other," along with a Joe Hahn-directed music video.

This time around, the song revolves around a striking, soulful, and soaring solo vocal from Emily Armstrong. Icy keys flicker over a glitchy beat backed by guitar as her voice rings out on the refrain, "All we are is talking over each other." The cinematic video - directed by Joe Hahn and shot on location in Seoul - follows the intense dramatic arc of a relationship literally about to crash, capturing the turbulent emotional ebb and flow of the track itself. "Over Each Other" precedes the much-anticipated arrival of LINKIN PARK's first album since 2017, FROM ZERO, on November 15.

"This song is an extra special one for me, as it's my first solo vocal in LINKIN PARK. I can't believe I'm saying that!" says Armstrong. "As I spent more time with the band over the past year, I gradually started contributing more to the music-making process, so on this one, Mike and I wrote the lyrics together. And then add in shooting this video with Joe in Korea - it's all a dream come true."

Hahn adds, "It's been a dream of mine to direct a project in Korea one day - and it finally happened! Emily and I stayed a few extra days after our Seoul show and are so grateful to the cast and crew who helped us out. We really embraced the K-ness of it all, wanting it to feel like a true K-drama. We hope you all love it as much as we do!"

