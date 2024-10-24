Watch Linkin Park's New 'Over Each Other' Video

(Warner) Linkin Park-Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain-reveal an emotionally-charged new single entitled "Over Each Other," along with a Joe Hahn-directed music video.
This time around, the song revolves around a striking, soulful, and soaring solo vocal from Emily Armstrong. Icy keys flicker over a glitchy beat backed by guitar as her voice rings out on the refrain, "All we are is talking over each other." The cinematic video - directed by Joe Hahn and shot on location in Seoul - follows the intense dramatic arc of a relationship literally about to crash, capturing the turbulent emotional ebb and flow of the track itself. "Over Each Other" precedes the much-anticipated arrival of LINKIN PARK's first album since 2017, FROM ZERO, on November 15.
"This song is an extra special one for me, as it's my first solo vocal in LINKIN PARK. I can't believe I'm saying that!" says Armstrong. "As I spent more time with the band over the past year, I gradually started contributing more to the music-making process, so on this one, Mike and I wrote the lyrics together. And then add in shooting this video with Joe in Korea - it's all a dream come true."
Hahn adds, "It's been a dream of mine to direct a project in Korea one day - and it finally happened! Emily and I stayed a few extra days after our Seoul show and are so grateful to the cast and crew who helped us out. We really embraced the K-ness of it all, wanting it to feel like a true K-drama. We hope you all love it as much as we do!"
Metallica, Linkin Park, Korn Lead Sonic Temple Lineup
Metallica and Linkin Park Lead Sick New World Lineup
Linkin Park Adding Tickets To Paris Show
Linkin Park Score No. 1 Hit With 'The Emptiness Machine'
Van Halen Brothers Biopic Is A Possibility- As I Lay Dying Face Major Exodus As Members Leave The Band- Sick Of It All's Lou Koller Undergoing Cancer Surgery- more
Metallica, Linkin Park, Korn Lead Sonic Temple Lineup- Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens Honored For No. 1 Hit- more
Morgan Wallen Shares 'Love Somebody (Live from Neyland Stadium)' Video- Alan Jackson and Sturgill Simpson Lead Two Step Inn Lineup- more
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Watch Linkin Park's New 'Over Each Other' Video
Tool Launching Live in the Sand Destination Festival
Visions Of Atlantis To Embark On Armada Over North America Tour
John Mayall Second Generation Box Set Announced
U2 Talk Las Vegas Sphere and More With Apple Music's Zane Lowe
As I Lay Dying Face Major Exodus As Members Leave The Band
Sick Of It All frontman Lou Koller Undergoing Cancer Surgery
Ghost's RITE HERE RITE NOW Coming To Home Video