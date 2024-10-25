Duff McKagan Teams With Punk Legends For New Songs

(BHM) Duff McKagan is heralding the eagerly awaited US kickoff of his Lighthouse Tour '24 with today's premiere of three new songs that see him joined by a trio of iconic punk legends set to accompany him on select dates of the upcoming headline run. All three songs are available now. ALL TURNING LOOSE (FEAT. LEE VING) and MY NAME IS BOB (FEAT. JOEY SH*THEAD) will be on an exclusive 7" available on this tour.

"ALL TURNING LOOSE seems to highlight those times in life that you just wanna pull your f***in' hair out! Lee Ving adds his pure brilliance...and it makes me so happy!" says Duff McKagan. "MY NAME IS BOB is a fun rocker that seemed to write itself one day. Having Joey Sh*thead be my compatriot along for the ride is one of the best things that could ever happen."

"Witness the power and glory from DUFF & Co on the forthcoming single "All Turning Loose!!"says Lee Ving. "Don't miss it (especially with me singing on it)! Range War is honored to play upcoming shows with Duff McKagan this November. Keep an eye out for surprises! Don't miss your chance to see Range War on its first tour in over 35 years! We look forward to seeing you all there!"

"Hey it was great to be invited to sing on My Name is Bob," says Joey Sh*thead. "It's a great story about how messed up life can be for the average person. Duff hit the nail directly on the head with this one. My name is Joe but I'm glad to help kick ass in the name of Bob! Ya Hey!!!"

The US leg of McKagan's Lighthouse Tour '24 gets underway on November 4 at Boston, MA's Paradise Rock Club. Highlights include intimate shows at New York City's Le Poisson Rouge (November 6), Chicago, IL's Outset (November 8), and Denver, CO's Bluebird Theater (November 10), all of which will see support from Lee Ving's Range War, marking the first live performances from the famed FEAR founder's groundbreaking country-punk outfit in over three decades. Lighthouse Tour '24 then hits Los Angeles, CA's historic El Rey Theatre (November 13) with support from acclaimed singer-songwriter Grace McKagan, before wrapping up at Portland, OR's Aladdin Theater (November 18) and Seattle, WA's The Showbox (November 20) joined by extremely rare solo acoustic performances by legendary D.O.A. co-founder Joey "Sh*thead" Keithley.

