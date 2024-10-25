Fit For An Autopsy Deliver 'Red Horizon' Video As New Album Released

(BPM) Fit For An Autopsy are celebrating the release of their seventh studio album "The Nothing That Is" by sharing a Eric Richter directed music video for the single "Red Horizon.

Featuring recent singles "Lower Purpose", "Savior Of None / Ashes Of All", and "Hostage", The Nothing That Is explores the darkest aspects of the human condition. The band shares: "'The Nothing That Is' is a full realization of our identity and intention. Every song on this record serves a purpose, and it feels like our most dynamic and powerful album to date. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do."

Fans can catch Fit For An Autopsy live on their North American headline run, The Nothing That Is - US Tour. Featuring special guests Bodysnatcher, Distant, Sylosis, and Judiciary, the tour kicks off earlier this month in Worcester, with stops to come in Houston, Mesa, Sacramento, Portland, Denver, Chicago, and more.

Fit For An Autopsy's acclaimed 2022 album On What the Future Holds was the band's highest-charting release to date, becoming the first of their six full-lengths to reach the Top 25 of the Billboard 200. But while some musicians would take such an achievement as a cue to duplicate whatever worked last time, or maybe even tailor their sound to boost its commercial appeal, the band - vocalist Joe Badolato, guitarists Will Putney, Patrick Sheridan and Tim Howley, bassist Peter Spinazola, and drummer Josean Orta - simply continued to evolve along their own path.

The Nothing That Is, Fit For An Autopsy's seventh and latest album (and third for Nuclear Blast), bears no sign whatsoever of commercial concession or rehashed past glories. Instead, the ten-song album finds the band exploring moodier textures and deeper emotions that add new power and dynamics to their already brutal and complex music, while also completely tuning out the ambient noise of passing musical trends and the expectations of the outside world.

Produced by Putney at his Graphic Nature Audio studio in Kinnelon, New Jersey, The Nothing That Is is an album filled with anger, frustration and crushing despair. Songs like "Hostage," "Red Horizon," "Lower Purpose", and the pummeling title track grapple with the horrors that the human race has unnecessarily inflicted upon the world, while the epic, introspective closer "The Silver Sun" reflects bitterly upon our uncertain future. Built to be listened to in its entirety in a single sitting, The Nothing That Is flows like the gripping soundtrack to a documentary film of our increasingly dystopian existence.

A ringing wake-up call for humanity and a thoroughly intense listening experience, The Nothing That Is brims with both aggression and melody, its bracing music delivered with the confidence of a band that has honed its skills and forged its sense of purpose through fifteen-plus years of all-out live shows. Sufficiently secure of their place in the metal firmament to let their music go wherever feels right for a particular song, Fit For An Autopsy have delivered what may well be the greatest album of their career.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/25 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/26 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Banyan Live

10/28 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/29 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

10/30 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/1 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

11/2 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

11/4 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/5 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/6 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazón

11/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/9 - Denver, CO @ Summit

11/10 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

11/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/13 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/14 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

11/15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/16 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

11/17 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

Related Stories

Fit For An Autopsy Deliver 'Lower Purpose' Video

Fit For An Autopsy Share 'Savior Of None - Ashes Of All' Video

Fit For An Autopsy Stream 'Hostage' Video

Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Nothing That Is'

News > Fit For An Autopsy