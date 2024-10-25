Hear U2's Previously Unreleased Song 'Happiness'

(fcc) U2 have today shared a new track titled 'Happiness' from How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb, the forthcoming collection of ten songs taken from the original recording sessions for 'How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb' - U2's critically acclaimed, eight-time Grammy winning album - which includes new, previously unreleased songs recently rediscovered in the band's archive and available for the first time as a standalone shadow album on 29th November.
How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (Re-Assemble Edition) - featuring both How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb + How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb - will be available as a dual digital release on 22nd November to mark the 20th Anniversary of this seminal album.
'Happiness' follows the first two songs to be made available from How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb: lead single 'Country Mile' and 'Picture Of You (X + W)'.
The Edge said of How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb - "The sessions for 'How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb' were such a creative period for the band, we were exploring so many song ideas in the studio. We were inspired to revisit our early music influences, and it was a time of deep personal introspection for Bono who was attempting to process - dismantle - the death of his father.
For this anniversary edition I went into my personal archive to see if there were any unreleased gems and I hit the jackpot. We chose ten that really spoke to us. Although at the time we left these songs to one side, with the benefit of hindsight we recognize that our initial instincts about them being contenders for the album were right, we were onto something.
What you're getting on this shadow album is that raw energy of discovery, the visceral impact of the music, a sonic narrative, a moment in time, the exploration and interaction of four musicians playing together in a room... this is the pure U2 drop."
U2 Talk Las Vegas Sphere and More With Apple Music's Zane Lowe
U2 To Release How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb
U2's ZOO TV - Live In Dublin 1993 EP Coming
U2 Share Grammy Awards Performance Of Atomic City
