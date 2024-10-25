Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan Drew 75,000 Fans To GoldenSky Country Music Festival

(AM Media) Over 75,000 fans from across the U.S. and beyond came together to celebrate the 3rd year of GoldenSky Country Music Festival, October 18, 19 and 20 at Discovery Park in downtown Sacramento, CA. The destination event expanded to three days in 2024 and featured performances from the hottest country music stars and up-and-coming talent, with more than 35 performances on two stages.

The GoldenSky music lineup was led by headliners Keith Urban (Friday), Thomas Rhett (Saturday), and Luke Bryan (Sunday), along with Turnpike Troubadours, Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Elle King, Gabby Barrett, Ashley McBryde, Clint Black, Shaboozey and many more, including the GoldenSky Rising Star competition winner, burke.

Saturday night at GoldenSky included a special treat for fans who got to see Thomas Rhett and Riley Green on stage together, performing their hit "Half Of Me."

In addition, the festival featured various fan experiences throughout the weekend. At the sold out GoldenSky Beer Festival, fans could choose from over 150 samples of top local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider each day from 12:30-3:30pm. The River City Dance Hall & Saloon featured a packed house with fans enjoying nonstop music, line dancing lessons and partner two-stepping. Local food experience The Farmhouse, presented by the California Farm Bureau, offered selections from some of Sacramento's finest dining establishments, including Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse, Mulvaney's B&L, Druthers Sutter Park and Jayna Gyro, showcasing the Farm-To-Fork Capital of America. At Sidelines Sports Bar fans watched the best of the NCAA, NFL, MLB and more all weekend long. And the El Dorado Market highlighted local businesses, with unique finds from Sacramento and the Central Valley.

Here's a sample of the media's praise for GoldenSky 2024:

"Fans are thrilled that they had an extra day to enjoy the music and the artists they love...For country music lovers, GoldenSky is the place to be." -Carolina Estrada, KCRA NBC 3

"bigger and better this year...a huge success" - Mark S. Allen, KXTV ABC10

"The sweet twangs of country returned to Discovery Park on Friday as GoldenSky Country Music Festival returned to Sacramento." - Sacramento Bee

"GoldenSky offers something for every country fan" -Jack Freeman, The State Hornet

GoldenSky Country Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America, in partnership with Visit Sacramento. GoldenSky is the second of DWP's back-to-back weekends at Discovery Park, following Aftershock from October 10-13. Both events directly impacted the local Sacramento community with approximately $40 million in economic impact in 2023 according to Visit Sacramento.

The GoldenSky weekend kicked off with an exclusive pre-party at Revival in Sacramento's Kimpton Sawyer Hotel on Thursday that featured live music, pop-up shopping experiences including GoldenSky merch and festival wear, custom cocktails and more. After the festival on Saturday and Sunday, many GoldenSky fans attended the Goldfield Trading Post afterparty in the heart of Midtown, keeping the golden celebration alive into the night with a live DJ and line dancing.

GoldenSky was proud to host partners 21 Seeds, Astral Tequila, Aviator Nation, CELSIUS, Coors Light, Dixxon Flannel, Don Julio, Dos Primos, Ford Bronco, Golden 1 Credit Union, Golden State Cider, Hop Valley Brewing, Jack Daniel's, Parlor Root Beer, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, and U.S. Army

