Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Keith Urban Lead Tortuga Music Festival Lineup

(The GreenRoom) Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival, in partnership with Live Nation, is proud to announce the lineup for the 12th annual ocean-side festival, taking place April 4-6, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Named the Academy of Country Music's (ACM) Festival of the Year, Tortuga will feature performances from a variety of acts including headliners Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Keith Urban. Tickets go on sale next Friday, Nov. 1 at 10am EST.

Praised for having an "eclectic" lineup that is "deep in talent" (Sun Sentinel), the full list of performing artists includes Gary Allan, Rodney Atkins, Artikal Sound System, Bumpin Uglies, Ashland Craft, Jordan Davis, Gavin DeGraw, Wyatt Flores, Gashi, Caylee Hammack, Ezra Ray Hart (ft. Mark McGrath, Kevin Griffin, Emerson Hart), Cody Jinks, Corey Kent, Marcus King, Ludacris, Parker McCollum, John Morgan, Megan Moroney, Angie K, Drew Parker, Meghan Patrick, Restless Road, DJ Rock, Lily Rose, Shaboozey, Dee Jay Silver, The Original Wailers, Wheeland Brothers and Yelawolf.

The festival will also feature a stage dedicated to emerging acts based out of Nashville, the Next From Nashville Stage; the 2025 lineup includes Abby Anderson, Avery Anna, Bayker Blankenship, Karley Scott Collins, Kashus Culpepper, Denitia, Jade Eagleson, Mae Estes, Thomas Edwards, Lanie Gardner, Noah Hicks, Jenna LaMaster, Bryce Leatherwood, Lauren Watkins and Charlie Worsham.

In addition to a one-of-a-kind lineup that caters to fans of all ages, Tortuga continues to be a trailblazer in supporting ocean conservation and sustainability since its inception in 2013. In 2023, the festival received the prestigious Bronze Stevie Award for Sustainability Leadership in the US and Canada at The 20th Annual International Business Awards. Each year, the festival raises funds and also serves as an opportunity to educate the public about the critical environmental issues taking place within the oceans. Fans will be able to explore the Rock the Ocean's Conversation Village while on-site to learn more about the work of the organization and how to get involved. To date, Tortuga fans have helped raise almost 5 million dollars for ocean conservation initiatives

