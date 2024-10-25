Melanie Fiona Returns With 'Say Yes' and 'I Choose You'

(OOOG) Grammy Award-winning R&B powerhouse Melanie Fiona is back with not one, but two highly anticipated singles, "Say Yes" and "I Choose You", released today. Alongside the singles, the music video for "Say Yes" is also out today. These singles give fans a taste of Fiona's upcoming EP, slated for release in 2025, and showcase her signature soul-stirring vocals and heartfelt songwriting that fans have come to love.

"Say Yes" is a sensual, yet vulnerable plea about having the courage to let love in. With 100% live production and contributions from celebrated musicians including Thundercat, SiR, Charlie Bereal, Chris Dave, and Andre Harris, the track delivers rich melodies and emotional depth, making it a standout moment of empowerment and openness. Fiona's heartfelt plea for commitment explores the readiness to embrace love without hesitation or doubt.

In contrast, "I Choose You", brings an upbeat, lovers rock-inspired vibe, celebrating the joy and empowerment that come with choosing to love someone completely. Its infectious rhythm and uplifting tone highlight Fiona's versatility, blending timeless R&B with modern influences while capturing the thrill of making a deliberate and confident choice in love.

"These songs come from a very personal place," says Fiona. "They are about love, choice, and empowerment- allowing yourself to say yes, to the love and life that is waiting for you on the other side of fear."

Fiona has long been recognized for her emotional depth and powerful voice, with hits like "It Kills Me" and "4AM" solidifying her place in R&B history. Her new music continues to build on that legacy, offering fans an intimate look into her personal journey and artistic growth.

With a career that has seen multiple Grammy wins, chart-topping singles, and collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, Melanie Fiona's return to the spotlight promises to captivate listeners once again. Fans can expect more music and exciting announcements leading up to her 2025 EP release.

