Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Boss Man' Video

(Noble) Southern California's modern rock torchbearers, Robert Jon & The Wreck, have just released their powerful new single, "Boss Man," alongside the Red Moon Rising Deluxe Edition, now available on all digital platforms. This Deluxe Edition features the original tracks from the band's 2024 album, Red Moon Rising, the two CD Bonus Tracks "Hate To See You Go" and "Rager" along with two brand new songs, "Boss Man" and "Life Between The Lines," making this a must-have for long-time fans and newcomers alike.
"'Boss Man' is an anthem calling for unity and awareness amongst all people," guitarist Henry James explains. "It's a cautionary tale involving environmental, humanitarian, and political concerns. It asks for us all to consider that all people in power (and those vying for political office) do not necessarily have our best interests at heart and to be wary of the potential for deceit. It asks the listener to stand together and care for their neighbours, families, and friends."
The new single, produced by legendary producer Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Joe Bonamassa), embodies the band's trademark southern rock sound while incorporating poignant, socially aware lyrics, giving listeners a fresh perspective on the band's ever-evolving musical journey.
Red Moon Rising features a blend of powerful storytelling and diverse musical influences, with standout tracks such as "Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man," which has hit over 1 million views on YouTube, "Give Love," "Dragging Me Down," and "Worried Mind" showcasing the band's ability to connect deeply with their audience. With its dynamic range and emotional depth, Red Moon Rising set a new standard for the Southern California rock genre.
Building on their standout performances at Americanafest and ahead of a packed Fall 2024 European Tour, Robert Jon & The Wreck are gearing up for their highly anticipated headlining dates across the U.S. in 2025. Fans can expect the band's signature blend of powerful storytelling, dynamic musicianship, and electrifying guitar solos - elements that have solidified them as one of the most exciting live acts in modern rock today.
2024 Fall Tour Dates
October 30 - Tivoli - Utrecht, NL
October 31 - Roma - Antwerp, BE
November 1 - Bosuil - Weert, NL
November 2 - Ziegelei - Twistringen (Bremen), DE
November 3 - Harmonie - Bonn, DE
November 5 - Kreuz - Fulda, DE
November 6 - Lido - Berlin, DE
November 7 - Burgerweeshuis - Deventer, NL
November 8 - Blues Garage - Isernhagen, DE
November 9 - Blues Heaven Festival - Frederikshavn, DK
November 10 - Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, DE
November 12 - Airport Hall - Regensburg, DE
November 13 - Zentrum Altenberg - Oberhausen, DE
November 14 - Piano - Dortmund, DE
November 15 - DasHaus - Ludwigshafen, DE
November 16 - Trabendo - Paris, FR
November 17 - Bolwerk - Sneek, NL
November 20 - The Appleyard - Sittingbourne, UK
November 21 - Komedia - Brighton, UK
November 22 - Komedia - Bath, UK
November 23 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK
November 25 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK
November 26 - St Luke's - Glasgow, UK
November 27 - Junction - Cambridge, UK
November 28 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK
November 29 - Planet Rockstock - Porthcawl, UK
November 30 - O2 Academy 2 - Oxford, UK
December 1 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
December 31 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium (Opening for Blackberry Smoke)
2025 U.S. Winter Tour Dates
January 26-31 - Miami, FL - The Rock Boat XXIV
January 31 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center
February 1 - Bonita Springs, FL - Arts Bonita
February 2 - Orlando, FL - Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater
February 4 - Birmingham, AL - Woodlawn Theatre
February 5 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar
February 6 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
February 7 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
February 8 - Elkin, NC - The Reeves Theater & Cafe
February 11 - Stuart, FL - The Lyric Theatre
February 13-17 - Miami, FL - Rock Legends Cruise XII
March 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X Cruise
Robert Jon & The Wreck Plot 2024 U.S. Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck Unleash 'Rager' Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Hate To See You Go'
Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Down No More' With New Video
