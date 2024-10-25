Slash Teams With Beth Hart For Her New Single 'Savior With A Razor'

(PPR) Grammy-nominated powerhouse Beth Hart is back with the release of her highly anticipated new album, You Still Got Me, out now via Provogue / Mascot Label Group. To celebrate the occasion, Beth has also unveiled a stunning in-studio video for the album's explosive opening track, "Savior With A Razor," which features a jaw-dropping collaboration with Guns N' Roses' legendary guitarist, Slash.

The track, a soaring rocker, erupts with Beth's gritty vocals, as she snarls the powerful lyrics: "Dig my bad bones out the trash, sell my sick soul, keep the cash, kiss the preacher, kiss my ass, I'm a rager, like a savior, with a razor, I'm takin' the devil down." This Bond-like anthem thunders with nihilistic defiance, and Beth's towering vocal performance guides the listener through the shadows, breaking through the ceiling with Slash's electrifying guitar wrapping itself around the story. The two artists unite in a dynamic and intense performance that showcases their undeniable chemistry.

"Beth Hart is one of my favorite artists to work with," shared Slash. "She is an incredible singer/lyricist on so many levels. But Beth is also as sincere and genuine a friend as they come. She's amazing."

"Slash is a real team player," echoed Beth. "I've met some pretty incredible people in this business that are high profilers, and that dude is the best team player I've ever come across. He's just a badass with zero ego and knows a lot about the razor's edge. I got really lucky. I reached out and said, 'Hey man, would you be at all interested?', and he was absolutely down. He was totally into it, and I was just shocked."

The accompanying in-studio video captures the raw energy of the recording process, offering a behind-the-scenes look at Beth's intense vocal delivery as she sings to Slash's electrifying guitar work. The video spotlights Beth's powerful presence, bringing the song's dark, defiant spirit to life, with Slash's guitar adding an electrifying layer to the track's bold and captivating sound.

You Still Got Me follows the release of several singles and music videos that have captivated fans and set the stage for the full album. The heartfelt "Wonderful World," written for Beth's niece and inspired by the lineage of women in her family, showcased her deeply personal songwriting and optimism. Similarly, "Little Heartbreak Girl" offered an uplifting message of hope and strength, with Beth's powerful voice delivering an empowering anthem.

You Still Got Me is Beth Hart's eleventh studio album and continues to elevate her as one of the most powerful voices in contemporary music. The album features an array of standout tracks, including "Savior With A Razor" and collaborations with renowned artists such as Eric Gales on the groove-laden "Suga N My Bowl."

This release follows the success of her 2022 album A Tribute To Led Zeppelin and 2019's War In My Mind, which marked career milestones with chart-topping positions in the UK, US, and across Europe. With You Still Got Me, Beth once again bares her soul, delivering an album that's both raw and empowering, touching on themes of resilience, love, and self-discovery.

Beth Hart's 2024/2025 tour is set to bring her unmatched live performances to audiences across the US and Europe, including sold-out shows at iconic venues.

'You Still Got Me' by Beth Hart

1. Savior With A Razor (feat. Slash)

2. Suga N My Bowl (feat. Eric Gales)

3. Never Underestimate A Gal

4. Drunk On Valentine

5. Wanna Be Big Bad Johnny Cash

6. Wonderful World

7. Little Heartbreak Girl

8. Don't Call The Police

9. You Still Got Me

10. Pimp Like That

11. Machine Gun Vibrato

