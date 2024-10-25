Stream Gwen Stefani's New Single 'Swallow My Tears'

(ICLG) Gwen Stefani releases her new single "Swallow My Tears," a song about how the past can chase you down emotionally and sometimes you take it out on the ones you love. Both "Swallow My Tears," and the recently released "Somebody Else's," will be featured on Stefani's fifth studio album Bouquet out November 15th via Interscope Records.

Stefani recorded both "Somebody Else's" and "Swallow My Tears" backed by a full live band at Smoakstack Studios with award-winning producer Scott Hendricks. It's the same crew she worked with on the rest of Bouquet. The insight, vulnerability, confidence, and raw honesty that Stefani displays may offer a hint of what's to come. Of course, Stefani's ability to keep us guessing has been a large part of her staying power and perennial appeal.

A three-time GRAMMY Award winner, Stefani has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, and frontwoman of No Doubt, and as a multi-platinum solo artist, among numerous other accomplishments. To date, she's sold more than 60 million units worldwide. Her 2015 solo album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She is also enjoying her eighth season as a coach on the Emmy-winning NBC series The Voice.

