Watch Eli Taylor's New 'Pick-Up Sticks' Video

(AMM) Eli Taylor, singer-songwriter out Englewood, FL., can't imagine his life without music in it. He has devoted his life solely to his craft over the past few years and intends to continue exploring his growing love for music and the business. Eli has a new song and video, "Pick-Up Sticks", dropping October 25, 2024.

The inspiration for the new single came about when he was at his grandparent's lake house in Michigan. He thought if he had to choose somewhere to be stranded, it would be there. There is a dresser full of old board games there and one of them was called, "Pick-Up Sticks".

While Eli has a lot of favorite artists, some that he enjoys listening to are The Backseat Lovers, Cage the Elephant, The Moss and Briston Maroney.

Eli hopes the listeners of, "Pick-Up Sticks", will find some inspiration in it too, he says, "I'm hoping that people who are feeling stuck can find some kind of escape within the song, if not then I hope it makes people happy in some way."

