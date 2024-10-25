Watch Velvet Chains 'Dead Inside' Video

(PFA) On the heels of their successful cover of the Elvis Presley classic "Suspicious Minds," Las Vegas rockers Velvet Chains announce another original single from their debut album scheduled for March 2025. "Dead Inside" is the driving new rock track from the quintet comprised of Ro Viper (vocals), Lahi Cassiano (guitars/backing vocals), Von Boldt (guitars/backing vocals), Nils Goldschmidt (bass/backing vocals) and Jason Hope (drums).

The song's verses and chorus are delivered with power by Viper as he delivers the haunting message of "My heart's still beating but I'm dead inside." The bridge turns the melody into something unforgettable as Goldschmidt, Boldt, Viper and Cassiano all trade lead vocal lines before returning to the final chorus. "Dead Inside" was produced by Mitchell Marlow (In This Moment, New Years Day, Cassadee Pope).

"This track was an experimental journey for us, pushing our boundaries musically, rhythmically, vocally, and lyrically. With our producer Mitchell Marlow's guidance, we were able to truly bring the song to life, as it delves into the raw process of shedding a facade and revealing one's true self. We hope listeners connect with the vulnerability and authenticity at its core," explains Velvet Chains.

Along with the new single, Velvet Chains is releasing a music video for "Dead Inside" that is directed by Brian Cox (Bring Me The Horizon, The Used, Gemini Syndrome). The video is a performance video set in an antique Gothic-styled home. The band performs as each member looks into a mirror and it reflects their "Dead Inside" selves for them to reflect upon.

Velvet Chains will be hitting the road to bring their unique blend of hard rock to the masses. The band will be playing the 'Chaos For A Cause' event on October 26th in Waterloo, IA with more dates to be announced soon.

