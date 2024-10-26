Bryant Barnes Shares From The Block Performance Of 'Is This Love To You'

(Mercury) Rising singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and alternative outlier Bryant Barnes shares a brand new single entitled "Is This Love To You" out now via Mercury Records. . To celebrate its arrival, he also just revealed a stunning and striking "From The Block" Performance of the song.

"Is This Love To You" highlights the genre-breaking phenomenon's uncanny combination of intense emotionality and dynamic artistry all at once. On the track, Bryant's arresting vocal delivery coasts over a stark beat accented by strains of piano. He lyrically unpacks memories from a turbulent relationship, grappling with relatable issues during the verses. On the hook, he wonders aloud, "Is this love to you?" His signature vulnerability shines through in each and every moment.

Next up, Bryant launches his first sold-out headline run in November. Within merely three minutes of going on sale, all of the tickets were grabbed by fans in a frenzy! The tour kicks off on November 13 in Los Angeles, CA at The Echo, rolls through New York, NY at the Mercury Lounge on November 16, and concludes with a very special homecoming in Houston, TX at White Oak on November 18.

Bryant's profile has exploded in the last few months, attracting over 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify and exponentially expanding his online following too. He has quietly taken flight as one of the year's boldest breakout artists.

He initially enraptured a fervent fanbase online. "I'd Rather Pretend" quickly became one of Bryant's most popular songs with a tidal wave of viral engagement. Upon release it crashed the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot R&B Songs Chart peaking at #7. Simultaneously it gained nearly over 90 million global streams as the debut EP VANITY peaked at #13 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart and #10 Apple Music R&B Albums Chart. The EP has impressively reeled in 170 million global streams and counting.

Building on this success, he recently teamed up with fellow Houston native and 19-year-old visionary artist d4vd for a new rendition of "I'd Rather Pretend," now available via Mercury Records. Barnes has also graced coveted platforms like COLORS and Genius, while PAPER Magazine praised him as the, "Texas-based alt-pop act has been dominating social media, attracting millions of followers on platforms like TikTok, where fans have organically found his music." He's also received co-signs from artists like Trippie Redd and Kodak Black.

VANITY Live Show Dates:

Wed, Nov 13 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

Sat, Nov 16 New York, NY Mercury Lounge

Mon, Nov 18 Houston, TX White Oak

