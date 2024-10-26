Hear Kayley Green's New Song 'Catching Up'

(SMN) Dubbed a "powerhouse vocalist" (All Country News), Sony Music Nashville artist Kayley Green today releases a new track, "Catching Up." Produced by Ross Copperman, "Catching Up" explores the feeling of walking away from a complicated relationship, with one's significant other not realizing the issues at hand until the situation is beyond repair. Written by Green along with Emma-Lee and Karen Kosowski, the track features Green's rich vocals and emotional delivery.

Green shared the meaning of the song, stating, "This song is about the experience of being unhappy in a relationship but the person you're dating doesn't realize that until things are too far gone. I always want to write songs that people can relate to, and I think a lot of people have probably gone through something like this."

In addition to "Catching Up," Green previously released "Live Fast Die Pretty," a track that "shows great promise" (Music Row). Green also recently dropped "Shadow of a Cowboy," with critics praising how the "sinewy guitars and understated percussion underpin Green's rafter-reaching soprano," (Billboard).

Born and raised in Florence, South Carolina, Sony Music Nashville's Kayley Green had her heart set on a career in music from a young age. With iconic female vocalists like Martina McBride and Faith Hill filling up the soundtrack of her childhood, Green got her start singing in church. She continued singing in her teenage years, later cutting her teeth with a weekly gig at a local restaurant and bar while in high school. Eventually moving to Nashville to attend Belmont University, Green started playing regularly on Nashville's lower Broadway, further honing her craft as an entertainer.

Green's powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence during her sets on Broadway later caught the attention of superstar Keith Urban, who invited her to join him at his upcoming Bridgestone Arena show. Green took the stage to perform "We Were Us" with Urban and cover "Independence Day," with Sony Music Nashville's A&R team taking notice of her talent and eventually signing her to the label. Green began working with producer Ross Copperman shortly after, kicking off the new chapter of her musical journey with track "Live Fast Die Pretty." Known as a "rising country artist" who is "creating quite the buzz online" (Country Now), Green has amassed a loyal fanbase by taking followers behind the scenes of her life on TikTok and Instagram. Green still performs each week during a weekend headline slot at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row and is represented by WME for booking.

