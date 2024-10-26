Megan Thee Stallion And Spiritbox Reunite For 'TYG'

(PAAA) In an electrifying and unexpected new collaboration, GRAMMY-nominated heavy music trailblazers Spiritbox have joined forces once again with global hip-hop powerhouse Megan Thee Stallion for her latest project, 'MEGAN: ACT II.' Produced by Bankroll Got It, Dan Braunstein, Mike Stringer (Spiritbox), and Shawn "Source" Jarrett, "TYG," showcases Megan's hard-hitting verses fused with Spiritbox's signature dynamic production and explosive riffs.
This marks the band's second team-up with the Houston icon, following the successful Rock Remix of Megan's hit single "Cobra," which made waves earlier this year. The collaboration was hailed as adding a "booming, reverb-drenched cascade of arena rock attitude" by Billboard, and "an extra layer of edge to the vulnerable track" by BET.
Joining Megan's highly anticipated project are other exciting features, including Flo Milli, RM of BTS, and TWICE, further solidifying 'MEGAN: ACT II' as a groundbreaking moment in music. Fans of both Spiritbox and Megan can look forward to an unforgettable mix of heavy and hip-hop sounds on "TYG," which pushes boundaries and proves that the most unexpected partnerships can yield the most exhilarating results.
