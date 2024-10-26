Stream Camylio's New Song 'over me'

(Mercury) New York-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Camylio releases his new single "over me". The track follows the 22-year-old artist's recent EP in the light and shadows and arrives ahead of a handful of headline and support tour dates with both Livingston and Zach Hood this fall.

The buzzing artist has been busy unveiling a slew of new music over the past year. His recently released seven-track in the light and shadows EP has amassed 50 million global streams to date and features the singles "angel," "trouble," and "high, high, high." The project illuminated Camylio's progression as an artist and featured a balance of alternative pop production with open-hearted, folk-inspired storytelling.

Not to mention, last fall, he released his fan favorite before we say goodbye EP, which, in his words, told the story of "a failing relationship, the stages of falling out of love, and dealing with the consequences. Heartbreak doesn't happen overnight, there's a beginning, a middle, and an end." Featuring tracks "strangers," "i'm sorry," and "unwanted," the project has tallied over 20 million-plus streams and counting.

Up next, Camylio is hitting the road and will be performing live shows across the country. He'll first join Livingston on 24-dates of his upcoming North American tour, kicking off on October 28th in Tampa and running through December. Along the way, he'll perform with Zach Hood in Nashville on November 8th and Chicago on November 13th. Lastly, he'll end the year by making his headline show debuts in New York and Los Angeles, playing his first-ever headline shows at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on December 5th and Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge on December 10th. See the full list of upcoming tour dates HERE and below.

With a combined following of more than 5 million followers across platforms and 300 million career streams, Camylio is just getting started - stay tuned for more to come from the singer-songwriter.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

10/28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum*

10/29 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live*

10/31 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

11/2 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage*

11/6 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland*

11/7 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's*

11/8 - Nashville, TN - The Basement^

11/9 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone*

11/11 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre*

11/13 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen^

11/14 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre*

11/16 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall*

11/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre*

11/23 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall*

11/24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

11/30 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall*

12/1 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades*

12/5 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right~

12/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge~

* Supporting Livingston

^ Supporting Zach Hood

~ Headline Date

Related Stories

News > Camylio