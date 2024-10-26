Stream Chapel Hart's Hartfelt Family Christmas

(SRO) Chapel Hart-consisting of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle-are excited to announce the release of their very first Christmas album, Hartfelt Family Christmas, via Origins Records and available on all streaming platforms. The 12-song album includes four original songs, alongside well-known and beloved holiday favorites, and hosts some very special guests: Darius Rucker ("That Time Of Year"), Vince Gill ("Silver Bells"), Gretchen Wilson ("Hartfelt Family Christmas"), The Isaacs ("Christmas Day"), T. Graham Brown ("Christmas in Dixie"), Rissi Palmer ("White Christmas"), and Jason Crabb ("Spirit of Christmas").

Hartfelt Family Christmas was recorded at Oak Tree Productions recording studio in Hendersonville, TN. It was produced by Danica Hart and JT3D and mixed and mastered by Billy Dawson, Dawson Studios, Nashville. Musicians on the album include Dan Needham (Drums), Gary Lunn (Bass and Guitar), Jerry McPhearson (Electric Guitar), Gideon "Terry" Klein (Pedal Steel & Acoustic Guitar) and Tre' Corley (Keyboards).

"The Hartfelt Family Christmas album feels like a true classic with a fresh, updated feel that I can't get enough of," says Danica Hart. "The mix of songs on the album range from ones that make you want to get up and dance to ones that will have you driving and bawling your eyes out. This album is a must-have for the holiday season, as it truly captures the spirit of Christmas, and I believe gives you a warm welcome into the Christmas season with Chapel Hart! I highly recommend adding this album to your holiday music collection."

Related Stories

Chapel Hart Share 'Comes On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now)'

Chapel Hart To Preview Christmas Album With 'Come On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now)'

Chapel Hart Announce 'Hartfelt Family Christmas' Album And Holiday Tour

Chapel Hart Announce Christmas In July Listening Experiences

News > Chapel Hart