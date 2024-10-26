Tears For Fears 'Say Goodbye To Mum & Dad' In New Video As First Live Album Arrives

(2b) Songs For A Nervous Planet, the first-ever official live album from iconic British duo Tears For Fears, is out now. Across the album's 22 tracks, Songs For A Nervous Planet highlights the band's transcendent live performances as they journey through The Tipping Point Tour setlist and beyond. Along with the live recordings, the album features four new studio tracks: "Say Goodbye To Mum And Dad," "Emily Said," "Astronaut" and "The Girl That I Call Home." These new songs expand on the career-spanning setlist, covering love, isolation, mental health and escapism.

In conjunction with the album, the duo's stunning concert film, Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film), premiered yesterday in over 1,100 cinemas worldwide via Trafalgar Releasing. The film was shot and recorded at the scenic FirstBank Amphitheater at Graystone Quarry in Franklin, TN, during their sold-out global Tipping Point Tour Part 2.

On creating the album and film, Curt Smith shares, "We decided to film the live show last year. I think a lot of people don't know that we are a good live band, actually. They see a duo, and they think it's going to be two people with a couple of keyboards and a bunch of backing tapes, and that'll be it. Over the years, we've vastly improved since our heyday back in the Eighties." Roland Orzabal adds, "We've never released an official live album, so you could say this is an album forty years in the making."

Recorded at the same time as the live album, Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film) features many of the band's iconic hits including "Everybody Wants To Rule The World," "Shout" and "Sowing The Seeds Of Love", "Mad World", "Head Over Heels", etc. - along with new fan favorites from The Tipping Point - their first album in 17 years. The film artfully spotlights the enduring power of the duo and their excellent touring backing band performing at the continuing creative heights of their 21st century glory.

To celebrate the new album and concert film, Tears For Fears are heading to Fontainebleau Las Vegas for an exclusive three-night live event at BleauLive Theater. The shows will take place on Wednesday, October 30, Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 at 8 pm. Complete with classics from throughout their discography and cuts from their latest album, The Tipping Point, these shows will bring Songs For A Nervous Planet to life onstage.

Songs For A Nervous Planet

Tracklist

Say Goodbye To Mum And Dad

The Girl That I Call Home

Emily Said

Astronaut

No Small Thing (Live)

The Tipping Point (Live)

Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Live)

Secret World (Live)

Sowing The Seeds Of Love (Live)

Long, Long, Long Time (Live)

Break The Man (Live)

My Demons (Live)

Rivers of Mercy (Live)

Mad World (Live)

Suffer The Children (Live)

Woman In Chains (Live)

Bad Man's Song (Live)

Pale Shelter (Live)

Break It Down Again (Live)

Head Over Heels (Live)

Change (Live)

Shout (Live)

