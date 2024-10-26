Watch The Cowsills 'She Said To Me' Lyric Video

(MPG) Following the release earlier this month of "What I Believe," the first track from The Cowsills' newly restored Global album (out November 8 on Omnivore Recordings), comes "She Said To Me." The song's release is accompanied by a lyric video that includes major elements of an early '90s music video, shot on VHS.

That archival video, directed and edited by Ryan Sexton, captures the band energetically performing "She Said To Me" around the time the Global album was recorded. Sexton also directed videos for Global tracks "Is It Any Wonder?" and "Some Good Years." They were created for promotion of the album, the release of which was hung up for years, though they were actually screened in local movie theaters before the main feature. According to Bob Cowsill, "The budget for these was non-existent. Ryan used the band to hone his talent on and we, in turn, received three promotional videos at no cost for an album that wouldn't come out until many years later. Somehow, it all made sense."

Global, which had been more of a rumor rather than a reality for the better part of three decades, will be legitimately released by Omnivore Recordings on November 8. The album is the stuff of rock 'n' roll legend: it was recorded partially at Rumbo Recorders in LA's San Fernando Valley with the financial underwriting of a self-styled financier. Rumbo is the studio that had been established by Daryl Dragon, "The Captain" in The Captain and Tennille, and had over the years hosted sessions by a broad range of significant artists including Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Guns N' Roses, Fleetwood Mac, Dio, Megadeth and Survivor. The Cowsills, who had decided to pursue the path of a contemporary band rather than as the "oldies" act that Dick Clark had hoped to promote, were left high and dry when their backer was revealed to be a scam artist and was summarily arrested by the FBI for insurance fraud. The funds for the Rumbo sessions were theoretical at best so the album's master tapes were not accessible to the group due to the outstanding bill for the recording.

The album will finally be available on vinyl for the first time ever next month; the CD and digital versions will include three bonus tracks that had never been heretofore released in any format. Upon finally hearing it, Greg Brodsky, founder of the popular site BestClassicBands, called it "..a revelation of pure pop greatness" and "a joyous noise spanning decades of pure pop and songcraft." Global represents a continuation of the alliance between The Cowsills and Omnivore, which released the critically lauded Rhythm of the World, the band's first all new album in 30 years in 2022.

With full cooperation from the band and executive producers Rock Positano and James Ferr, Global has been restored and remastered by multiple Grammy-winner Michael Graves. Bob, John, Paul and Susan Cowsill, as well as veteran bassist Robby Scharf, are joined by guests Vicki Peterson (The Bangles, Continental Drifters), Berton Averre (The Knack), Peter Holsapple (The dB's, Continental Drifters), members of the extended Cowsills family, and even John Stamos, who was already one of the biggest names in Hollywood at the time of recording. It's a joyous noise spanning decades of pure pop and songcraft. Updated artwork, and new liner notes from Brett Milano and Bob Cowsill bring this "lost" album's story to life.

