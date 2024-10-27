Teejay Teams With Masicka For 'Never Complain'

(Warner) Dancehall star Teejay returns with the irresistible new single, "Never Complain," featuring fellow Jamaican heavyweight Masicka. Out now via Warner Records, the track blends hypnotic guitar riffs, buoyant percussion, and Caribbean rhythms, serving up the perfect recipe for a dancefloor anthem.

Teejay delivers a confident, addictive hook that balances the flashiness of fame with a more grounded, introspective outlook. His bold and unique approach sets him apart, as he effortlessly demonstrates why he's become one of the most captivating names in dancehall today. With smooth, commanding vocals and an undeniable presence, Teejay showcases his growth and staying power in the genre.

In the video for "Never Complain," Teejay and Masicka give a front-row seat to Jamaica's dynamic hip-hop and dancehall culture, featuring flashy cars, diamond-studded watches, and brazen dancers. Yet, it also highlights the deeper essence of the genre - a tight-knit community driven by the pulse of the music and the unforgettable parties it inspires. Watch it HERE.

"Never Complain" follows the success of Teejay's debut EP, I Am Chippy, released in April. A nod to his childhood nickname, the project features fan-favorite tracks like "Drift" and "Dip" with frequent collaborator Tommy Lee Sparta. With previous hits like "Rags to Riches" and "Uptop Boss." Teejay's been on a steady rise, building a catalog that highlights his versatility and storytelling.

With "Never Complain," Teejay once again levels up, solidifying his spot as a force not just in Jamaica but on the global stage.

