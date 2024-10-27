Zzz Says 'y don't care no more' With New Video

(Warner) Hotly tipped newcomer Zzz. returns with the gut-wrenching new single "u don't care no more." Combining solemn piano chords and epic vocals, the stripped-down anthem captures heartbreak in its rawest form. It's Zzz.'s first new music since releasing his critically acclaimed debut EP, SAM, earlier this year.

"Trying to hold on, you keep trying to let me go," the Miami native belts on the stirring track. "We just keep tossing and turning, our bridges keep burning." Eventually a painful realization sets in: "It seems like you don't care no more." Throughout his burgeoning career, Zzz. has consistently found ways to stand out from the pack. Here, he confidently relies on the raw, relatable lyrics and his powerful vocals to share universal feelings of loss.

"u don't care no more" arrives on the heels of Zzz.'s debut EP, SAM, which included fan favorites such as "U GIRL" and "WHEN U WRONG" featuring Alabama rapper No Cap. The EP was preceded by a smattering of notable tracks, including "Fly," "X's & O's," "Running Away," "Losing Everything," and "Sad and Alone" with Trippie Redd.

While still a newcomer, Zzz. already possesses the poise and presence of a veteran on the mic. Now, with "u don't care no more," Zzz. switches it up, letting his insightful songwriting and vocal chops take center stage.

