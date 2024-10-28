Bonfire Deliver 'I Died Tonight' Video

(FP) Veteran German hard rockers Bonfire unveil their new single "I Died Tonight" via Frontiers Music Srl. The track is accompanied by a blazing new music video.
Bassist Ronnie Parks says about the new track: "We are excited for the release of 'I Died Tonight.' The chemistry is really flowing, and we feel there will be some great things to come with these new songs. 'I Died Tonight' is a classic melodic AOR style track. We hope people enjoy it as much as we did making it".
BONFIRE is one of the most seminal German hard rock bands of the past fifty years. Originally founded as Cacumen in 1972 by guitarist Hans Ziller in Ingolstadt, Germany, the group initially played local venues, steadily building a fan base before releasing their first album under the name Cacumen.
In 1986, the band rebranded as BONFIRE, and their debut album as BONFIRE, 'Don't Touch the Light,' marked their international breakthrough. They followed it up with 'Fireworks' in 1987, which further cemented their status in the rock and metal scene. Despite their success, BONFIRE experienced several lineup changes, including the departure of key members. However, Ziller, the band's driving force, kept BONFIRE alive, continuously adapting to the challenges faced by the group.
In the 1990s, BONFIRE briefly disbanded but returned in 1996, with Ziller reclaiming the rights to the band's name. Since then, BONFIRE has released numerous albums and maintained a strong presence on the international rock scene. BONFIRE has remained a resilient force in hard rock, continuing to tour and release new material well into the 21st century.
During their most successful phase with album classics such as 'Don't Touch The Light' (1986), 'Fireworks'(1987) and 'Point Blank' (1989), the group - alongside Scorpions and Accept - counted among the three most popular German acts on a global basis, including triumphal accomplishments throughout Europe and overseas, celebrated tours alongside Judas Priest and ZZ Top, gold records, high chart positions, TV appearances and more than 35 million YouTube views of their hit "You Make Me Feel" alone.
The band's trademarks continue to be and always have been deeply melodic hard rock songs, driven by captivating guitar parts, grooving rhythms, and haunting vocal melodies. To this day, band founder/guitarist Hans Ziller and his exceptional group regularly awe their fans with new releases and impressive shows.
