Don't Believe In Ghosts Share New Song 'Brooklyn Baby' And Announce Benefit Show

(OMG) Don't Believe In Ghosts celebrates the release of their brand-new single, "Brooklyn Baby". The song, co-written and produced by Grammy-winning producer Ken Lewis (X Ambassadors, FUN.), captures the excitement, allure, and challenges faced by those who leave everything behind to chase their dreams in New York City.

Steven Nathan, the band's lead singer and producer, shared insight into the song's creation: "I originally wrote the demo and sent it to my good friend and Grammy winner Ken Lewis, who generously would give me some tips as I was working on a song. This time, he said, 'Get on a plane, and let's finish this one together.' So we did."

The single release comes ahead of their performance at a special charity event benefiting the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, hosted by Melyssa Murray, founder of No. 95 Candles, and Murr from Impractical Jokers. This event will be held on Saturday, November 9th, 2024, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair, NJ. Don't Believe In Ghosts will headline the VIP after-party, performing live to support Alzheimer's research.

The band expressed his enthusiasm for the event: "We're beyond excited to be a part of this incredible event. When Melyssa and Murr asked us to play, we didn't hesitate-supporting Alzheimer's research is a cause that truly hits home for us. Being able to contribute through music and help raise funds for such important work is an honor."

In addition, the band will return to their hometown for a special live performance at Mercury Lounge on Saturday, November 30th, 2024. This will mark their first NYC show in over a year, where fans can experience the live debut of "Brooklyn Baby" along with new music the band has been working on. Tickets for the Mercury Lounge show are now on sale.

Related Stories

News > Don't Believe In Ghosts