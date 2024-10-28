.

Setyoursails Reveal 'Dangerous' Video

10-28-2024
Setyoursails Reveal 'Dangerous' Video

(Napalm) Following the release of their boisterous album, 2024's Bad Blood, the relentless German metalcore powerhouse Setyoursails returns with an official music video for its gripping offering "Dangerous"! Blending fierce metalcore with driving post-hardcore elements and a mix of aggressive screams and melodic vocals, the song creates an atmosphere that is both electrifying and powerful.

Vocalist Jules Mitch on "Dangerous": "'Dangerous' is the first Setyoursails song that is about sex and desire. Taking a new perspective and distancing yourself from your mental problems - at least for one song - was refreshing and gave me new momentum as a songwriter."

2024 marks a massively successful year for Setyoursails! With the release of their critically acclaimed album Bad Blood, the Cologne-based quartet embarked on a German co-headlining tour alongside Rising Insane, supported Ghostkid's European tour as a special guest, and made an outstanding performance at Deichbrand festival this summer.

Today, the band is thrilled to announce their fiercely awaited first headlining tour. The "Bad Blood Tour 2025" is set to kick off in April and run through May across Germany. Experience the band's unlimited live energy - check out the new video for "Dangerous" below and join Setyoursails on the road next year.

Bad Blood Tour 2025
24.04.25 DE - Wiesbaden / Schlachthof
25.04.25 DE - Osnabrück / Westwerk
26.04.25 DE - Hamburg / Bahnhof Pauli
08.05.25 DE - Nuremberg / Z-Bau
09.05.25 DE - Munich / Backstage
10.05.25 DE - Karlsruhe / Stadtmitte
16.05.25 DE - Cologne / Gebäude 9
17.05.25 DE - Hanover / LUX
23.05.25 DE - Leipzig / Moritzbastei
24.05.25 DE - Berlin / Cassiopeia

Related Stories
Setyoursails Reveal 'Dangerous' Video

News > Setyoursails

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Announce Their Biggest World Tour Ever- Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2025- Godsmack Tap P.O.D. and Drowning Pool For Spring Tour- more

Grateful Dead Cofounder Phil Lesh Dead At 84- Joe Walsh Cancels This Year's VetsAid Concert- As I Lay Dying Explain Pulled Album- more

Day In Country

AI Used To Translate Brenda Lee’s 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' To Spanish- Reba McEntire Announce Special Anniversary Reissue- more

Reviews

America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975

Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix

Rock Reads: Halloween Edition

Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix

Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix

Latest News

Ghost Announce Their Biggest World Tour Ever

Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2025

Godsmack Tap P.O.D. and Drowning Pool For Spring Tour

Watch Kings Of Mercia's 'Battle Scars' Video

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For LZ II Anniversary

Vanilla Fudge 'Where Is My Mind - The Atco Recordings 1967-1969' 9CD Box Set Released

Bonfire Deliver 'I Died Tonight' Video

Billy Corgan Taking Solo Show Down Under