Setyoursails Reveal 'Dangerous' Video

(Napalm) Following the release of their boisterous album, 2024's Bad Blood, the relentless German metalcore powerhouse Setyoursails returns with an official music video for its gripping offering "Dangerous"! Blending fierce metalcore with driving post-hardcore elements and a mix of aggressive screams and melodic vocals, the song creates an atmosphere that is both electrifying and powerful.
Vocalist Jules Mitch on "Dangerous": "'Dangerous' is the first Setyoursails song that is about sex and desire. Taking a new perspective and distancing yourself from your mental problems - at least for one song - was refreshing and gave me new momentum as a songwriter."
2024 marks a massively successful year for Setyoursails! With the release of their critically acclaimed album Bad Blood, the Cologne-based quartet embarked on a German co-headlining tour alongside Rising Insane, supported Ghostkid's European tour as a special guest, and made an outstanding performance at Deichbrand festival this summer.
Today, the band is thrilled to announce their fiercely awaited first headlining tour. The "Bad Blood Tour 2025" is set to kick off in April and run through May across Germany. Experience the band's unlimited live energy - check out the new video for "Dangerous" below and join Setyoursails on the road next year.
Bad Blood Tour 2025
24.04.25 DE - Wiesbaden / Schlachthof
25.04.25 DE - Osnabrück / Westwerk
26.04.25 DE - Hamburg / Bahnhof Pauli
08.05.25 DE - Nuremberg / Z-Bau
09.05.25 DE - Munich / Backstage
10.05.25 DE - Karlsruhe / Stadtmitte
16.05.25 DE - Cologne / Gebäude 9
17.05.25 DE - Hanover / LUX
23.05.25 DE - Leipzig / Moritzbastei
24.05.25 DE - Berlin / Cassiopeia
Ghost Announce Their Biggest World Tour Ever- Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2025- Godsmack Tap P.O.D. and Drowning Pool For Spring Tour- more
Grateful Dead Cofounder Phil Lesh Dead At 84- Joe Walsh Cancels This Year's VetsAid Concert- As I Lay Dying Explain Pulled Album- more
AI Used To Translate Brenda Lee’s 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' To Spanish- Reba McEntire Announce Special Anniversary Reissue- more
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Ghost Announce Their Biggest World Tour Ever
Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2025
Godsmack Tap P.O.D. and Drowning Pool For Spring Tour
Watch Kings Of Mercia's 'Battle Scars' Video
Led Zeppelin In The Studio For LZ II Anniversary
Vanilla Fudge 'Where Is My Mind - The Atco Recordings 1967-1969' 9CD Box Set Released
Bonfire Deliver 'I Died Tonight' Video
Billy Corgan Taking Solo Show Down Under