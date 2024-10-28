Setyoursails Reveal 'Dangerous' Video

(Napalm) Following the release of their boisterous album, 2024's Bad Blood, the relentless German metalcore powerhouse Setyoursails returns with an official music video for its gripping offering "Dangerous"! Blending fierce metalcore with driving post-hardcore elements and a mix of aggressive screams and melodic vocals, the song creates an atmosphere that is both electrifying and powerful.

Vocalist Jules Mitch on "Dangerous": "'Dangerous' is the first Setyoursails song that is about sex and desire. Taking a new perspective and distancing yourself from your mental problems - at least for one song - was refreshing and gave me new momentum as a songwriter."

2024 marks a massively successful year for Setyoursails! With the release of their critically acclaimed album Bad Blood, the Cologne-based quartet embarked on a German co-headlining tour alongside Rising Insane, supported Ghostkid's European tour as a special guest, and made an outstanding performance at Deichbrand festival this summer.

Today, the band is thrilled to announce their fiercely awaited first headlining tour. The "Bad Blood Tour 2025" is set to kick off in April and run through May across Germany. Experience the band's unlimited live energy - check out the new video for "Dangerous" below and join Setyoursails on the road next year.

Bad Blood Tour 2025

24.04.25 DE - Wiesbaden / Schlachthof

25.04.25 DE - Osnabrück / Westwerk

26.04.25 DE - Hamburg / Bahnhof Pauli

08.05.25 DE - Nuremberg / Z-Bau

09.05.25 DE - Munich / Backstage

10.05.25 DE - Karlsruhe / Stadtmitte

16.05.25 DE - Cologne / Gebäude 9

17.05.25 DE - Hanover / LUX

23.05.25 DE - Leipzig / Moritzbastei

24.05.25 DE - Berlin / Cassiopeia

