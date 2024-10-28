Yeat Scores First Billboard 200 No. 1 Album With LYFESTYLE

(ICLG) Today marks a massive career milestone for Yeat, scoring his first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with LYFESTYLE - out now via Lyfestyle Corporation / Field Trip / Capitol Records. Within its first week of release, the 22-track project sold 89K equivalent album units - the rap phenomenon's highest first week sales to date. Today's achievement marks Yeat's fifth top 10 debut in under 3 years: Lyfe (No. 10 in 2022), 2 Alive (No. 6 in 2022), AfterLyfe (No. 4 in 2023), 2093 (No. 2 in 2024), and now LYFESTYLE (No. 1 in 2024).

LYFESTYLE was released initially on October 18, boasting features from Lil Durk, Don Toliver, Kodak Black and more. The project debuted on Spotify at No. 1 on the Top Album Debut Chart both globally and domestically, as well as landing two tracks on Spotify's Top Song Debut Chart in the U.S. for "GEEK TIME", and "STFU". Globally, LYFESTYLE is having major impact on Apple Music, currently charting in over 100+ countries across the platform.

Teasing for LYFESTYLE kicked off this summer when Yeat hinted at new music during his special three-show North American run across New York, Los Angeles, and Portland. The first official announce of the upcoming album arrived in September when Yeat's Lyfestyle Corporation confirmed the name LYFESTYLE through a video graffitiing the word across a Lamborghini. This reveal was followed closely by another video taking over New York's Times Square billboards to announce LYFESTYLE'S October release, and the official album trailer which can be viewed here. Most recently, Yeat embarked on an international tour across the EU & UK-an explosive run through 9 cities which included his first ever headlining show in Manchester, which The Guardian noted as a "ribcage-reverberating success"-before the final album easter egg earlier this week when Lyfestyle Corporation unveiled an eerie video of massive flame letters spelling out the album name in a deserted field.

Related Stories

Yeat Comes Back From The Future With 'LYFESTYLE'

News > Yeat