Canada's First Lady of Country Music Carroll Baker Announces Final Tour

(2911) In an announcement sure to stir emotions from coast to coast, Carroll Baker, Canada's beloved country music icon, has officially unveiled plans for her final tour in the spring of 2025. After an extraordinary 55-year career, Baker will grace stages across the country one more time, bringing her cherished songs and signature performances to life.

Known affectionately as "Canada's First Lady of Country Music," Baker has been a powerhouse in the industry, captivating millions with her soulful voice and commanding stage presence. Her remarkable career includes more than twenty #1 hits, fourteen albums, four compilation albums, and an astounding fifty five singles, solidifying her place as one of the most celebrated figures in Canadian music.

Teaming-up with longtime friend and legendary promoter Brian Edwards of Rocklands Entertainment Inc., Baker's final tour will cover more than twenty cities. Fans will have the chance to experience the magic of her greatest hits and timeless classics one last time in what promises to be an unforgettable series of performances.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 1st, and fans are encouraged to act fast. This tour represents a rare opportunity to celebrate Carroll Baker's legacy and reminisce with one of Canada's greatest music legends as she performs for her fans one final time.

Carroll Baker Final Tour Across Canada Concert Schedule:

MAR 24 - Showplace / Peterborough, Ontario at 7:00 PM

MAR 25 - Academy Theatre / Lindsay, Ontario at 7:00 PM

MAR 26 - Grand Theatre / Kingston, Ontario at 7:00 PM

MAR 30 - Club Regent Event Centre / Winnipeg, Manitoba at 2:00 PM (On sale November 7th)

MAR 31 - Centennial Auditorium / Brandon, Manitoba at 7:00 PM

APR 02 - Arden Theatre / St. Albert, Alberta at 7:00 PM

APR 06 - Memorial Centre / Red Deer, Alberta at 2:00 PM

APR 07 - Yates Theatre / Lethbridge, Alberta at 7:00 PM

APR 09 - Connexus Centre / Regina, Saskatchewan at 7:00 PM

APR 10 - Broadway Theatre / Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at 7:00 PM

APR 12 - Community Auditorium / Thunder Bay, Ontario at 2:00 PM

APR 17 - Arts & Cultural Centre / St. John's, Newfoundland at 7:00 PM

APR 19 - Cobequid Educational Centre / Truro, Nova Scotia at 2:00 PM

APR 21 - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium / Halifax, Nova Scotia at 7:00 PM

APR 26 - James M Hill Theatre / Miramichi, New Brunswick at 2:00 PM

APR 27 - Jubilee / Prince Edward Island at 7:00 PM

APR 28 - Playhouse / Fredericton, New Brunswick at 7:00 PM

More show dates to be added soon!

