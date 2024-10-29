Fontaines D.C. Reveal North American Tour Plans

(TOC) Fresh off a summer of sold-out shows across Europe and North America, acclaimed Irish rock band Fontaines D.C. have unveiled plans to return State-side in 2025.

The tour, in support of their lauded fourth album, Romance, kicks off in Seattle and makes stops in Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Washington D.C., and more before concluding at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom.

Fontaines D.C. have earned a global reputation for their blistering live shows with Romance first brought to life in front of huge crowds at Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds Festivals before a string of sold-out shows in Europe and the UK. The band recently announced that their upcoming show at London's Finsbury Park, scheduled for August 2025, has also sold out of all 45,000 tickets.

FONTAINES D.C. 2025 U.S. DATES

April 17 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA *SOLD OUT*

April 18 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC *SOLD OUT*

April 19 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR *SOLD OUT*

April 21 - The Union - Salt Lake City, UT

April 22 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

April 24 - Studio at The Factory - Dallas, TX

April 25 - White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) - Houston, TX

April 26 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX

April 28 - Civic Theatre - New Orleans, LA

April 29 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

April 30 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

May 2 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

May 3 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

May 4 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

May 6 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

May 7 - Saint Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

May 10 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

May 11 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

May 13 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

May 14 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

May 16 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

