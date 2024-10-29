Lee Greenwood Teams With Drew Jacobs For Rock Version Of 'God Bless The U.S.A.'

(2911) "God Bless The U.S.A.", the iconic and beloved patriotic anthem originally recorded by Lee Greenwood and covered countless times over by music industry icons such as Beyonce, and Dolly Parton, is celebrating it's 40th anniversary with a never-before-heard twist - Lee Greenwood, at age 82, has teamed up with young viral country artist Drew Jacobs to record a brand new soaring Rock version of the iconic song, further ensuring the anthem remains as important to today's youngest generation of Country music fans as it has for the many generations of the past. It arrives on November 1st.

The song, which has been used for military retirement ceremonies, naturalization ceremonies, USO and military deployment events, fireworks displays and more, was written in 1983 in the back of a tour bus by Lee Greenwood. In 1984, the song was released and did not initially top the charts nor win any awards. However, that same year, it was adopted by then-Presidential candidate Ronald Reagan to be used for his Presidential campaign and the rest is history!

Now 40 years later, Drew Jacobs who is renowned across social media by his millions of followers and fans for taking beloved Country hits and successfully transforming them into Billboard chart-topping Rock versions is destined to do the same with his collaborative rendition of "God Bless The U.S.A.," featuring Lee Greenwood on co-lead vocals. Previous Rock renditions released by Jacobs include, "The Thunder Rolls" by Garth Brooks, "God's Country" by Blake Shelton, "Whiskey Lullaby" by Brad Paisley & Alison Krauss and many more.

"This is a big year for God Bless The USA. I have not recorded the song with many people, ever, as I felt like it would be passing the baton to someone else to sing my signature song," says Greenwood. "However, this rock-version is not something that I would have done on my own. So, I am excited to have fans and fellow patriots hear it, share it, and add it to their playlists."

Jacobs' burst onto the scene with his debut album, 'Got Me Like Whoa,' debuting at No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart, propelling him to the heights of independent Country music. Charting no. 1 on 5 different Billboard Rock and sales charts, Jacobs continues to garner hundreds of millions of views and streams across the globe.

Related Stories

The Lee Greenwood Patriot Award Experience and Concert Announced

Lee Greenwood Reveals July 4th Celebration Plans

'An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood' Wins Big At 45th Annual Telly Awards

Lee Greenwood: God Bless The U.S.A. TV Special For Memorial Day

News > Lee Greenwood