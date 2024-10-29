Paula & Dave Lombardo's Venamoris Release 'Spiderweb' Video

(Speakeasy) Venamoris unveil "Spiderweb", a haunting track and accompanying video conjured just in time for spooky season, giving fans a mesmerizing second glimpse into the spellbinding world created by husband-and-wife duo Paula and Dave Lombardo on their forthcoming album.
"'Spiderweb" is a cinematic song that serves up the cathartic fantasy of pulling a thread from the sticky, cruel web of a narcissist and using it to choke the sound of their lunacy," Paula Lombardo shares.
"Venamoris is such an intimate project for the two of us," Dave Lombardo said as the pair released "In The Shadows" last month. "To have our sophomore album in Ipecac's exceptionally skilled hands is a dream realized. We are ecstatic to be a part of this audacious label."
Venamoris captures the essence of a sound that is darkly alluring and deeply emotional, blending sultry vocals with mesmerizing instrumentation to create an enveloping experience. Like a whispered secret, there's something seductive yet provocative about the noir-tinged songs they create. Brooklyn Vegan, describing an earlier single, adeptly said Venamoris has "Portishead meets David Lynch vibes."
The duo are currently working on their sophomore album for a 2025 release. Additional details will be shared soon.
Paula and Dave Lombardo's Venamoris Share 'In The Shadows'
Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup- Martin Popoff Publishing 'Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible'- Avenged Sevenfold Tour- more
Ghost Announce Their Biggest World Tour Ever- Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2025- Godsmack Tap P.O.D. and Drowning Pool For Spring Tour- more
Morgan Wallen Takes 'Love Somebody' To No. 1 On 11 Charts- Luke Combs, Eric Church's Concert For Carolina Raises Over $24.5 Million- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup
Martin Popoff Publishing 'Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible'
Watch Tremonti's 'One More Time' Lyric Video
The Plot In You Announce North American Spring Tour
Paula & Dave Lombardo's Venamoris Release 'Spiderweb' Video
Wicked Tease 'Hellraiser' Ahead Of Halloween Premiere
Pentagram Announce First New Album In A Decade 'Lightning In A Bottle'
Stream CARSEX's New Song 'Sitting Ducks'