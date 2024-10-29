.

Paula & Dave Lombardo's Venamoris Release 'Spiderweb' Video

Paula & Dave Lombardo's Venamoris Release 'Spiderweb' Video

(Speakeasy) Venamoris unveil "Spiderweb", a haunting track and accompanying video conjured just in time for spooky season, giving fans a mesmerizing second glimpse into the spellbinding world created by husband-and-wife duo Paula and Dave Lombardo on their forthcoming album.

"'Spiderweb" is a cinematic song that serves up the cathartic fantasy of pulling a thread from the sticky, cruel web of a narcissist and using it to choke the sound of their lunacy," Paula Lombardo shares.

"Venamoris is such an intimate project for the two of us," Dave Lombardo said as the pair released "In The Shadows" last month. "To have our sophomore album in Ipecac's exceptionally skilled hands is a dream realized. We are ecstatic to be a part of this audacious label."

Venamoris captures the essence of a sound that is darkly alluring and deeply emotional, blending sultry vocals with mesmerizing instrumentation to create an enveloping experience. Like a whispered secret, there's something seductive yet provocative about the noir-tinged songs they create. Brooklyn Vegan, describing an earlier single, adeptly said Venamoris has "Portishead meets David Lynch vibes."

The duo are currently working on their sophomore album for a 2025 release. Additional details will be shared soon.

