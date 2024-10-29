Queen Kwong Takes On Rolling Stones, Springsteen Classics and More With New EP

(Reybee) "I specifically covered songs by men because I wanted to take a bigger risk creatively," says Carre Kwong Callaway-aka Queen Kwong about her new EP STRANGERS which is released today, October 29, 2024 via Sonic Ritual. "I'm always down to take risks and stick my neck out."

The four-song EP contains unconventional and thoroughly enjoyable reimaginings of classic songs from The Rolling Stones ("Sympathy for the Devil"), Bruce Springsteen ("State Trooper"), Chris Isaak ("Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing") and The Velvet Underground ("I Found A Reason"). Shining a feminine light on songs by CIS-male identified bands and artists, Carré turns each song on its head and returns equity to the normally male-dominated music world. "This EP serves as both a personal reconciliation and a way to honor the complicated legacy of rock n roll, even as I continue to push for a future where women have equal footing in the genre.

"As much as I love and admire the work of my favorite female musicians, like PJ Harvey, Liz Phair, Kim Deal, Beth Gibbons, Bjork, I don't believe I could bring anything new to their songs-those works feel perfect to me just as they are," she explains. "I didn't want to try to interpret something that, in my mind, already exists in its best form. Instead, I wanted to see how I could transform some of my favorite songs by famous men, by bringing a female touch and gaze to their music."

Having surrounded herself previously with female creatives in her video for "The Mourning Song," which was filmed and produced by an all-female and non-binary cast and crew ("This video concept was born as a rejection of that notion. Originally, it was a rejection of shame and the mass cultural gaslighting women endure," she said at the time), Queen Kwong continues to focus on balancing out the male-dominated music world. "Strangers also became a way for me to reconcile the conflicting emotions I've had as a feminist and a woman in rock, who has been deeply influenced by men whose behavior I've openly criticized," she states.

Stripping away the overdub-heavy production of the original and presenting as a raw and primal jam, her take on "Sympathy for the Devil" amplifies the bass rhythm, allowing her layered vocals to create hypnotic atmospherics, while the searing guitar cuts through the textures like a razor. Retaining the minimal intensity of Bruce Springsteen's "State Trooper" but kicking it up an octave, Carré brightens up the dark and bleak song. Carré takes control of the gas pedal on Chris Isaak's erotic and sultry, bluesy single "Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing" and speeds it up a bit, upping the sensuality while injecting a bit more heart-pounding adrenaline. Probably Carré's most surprising interpretation is Velvet Underground's soulful, late-night sway of "I Found A Reason." Transforming it into '50s style girl-group pop, she awakens the song from its dreamy slumber and adds some Shangri-Las-esque twinkle and sparkle.

"At first, I wanted to make an entire LP of covers," she explains. "But I quickly realized that so much of the material I wanted to record was by men who had a history of mistreating or abusing women. I literally could not fill an album's worth of songs by men I've been influenced by without running into this uncomfortable reality. So, I eventually stopped and ended up writing a big essay about problematic men in rock on my Substack (The Rockstar Must Die)."

Queen Kwong has been making music since 2005 when she was discovered by Trent Reznor who invited her to open Nine Inch Nails' With Teeth tour (2005), and again in 2009 and 2018. She has released three albums (Get a Witness in 2015 and Love Me to Death in 2018) and two EPs (2013's Bad Lieutenant and 2019's Oh Well). Her latest full-length Couples Only (2022) received massive amounts of attention from Rolling Stone, FLOOD, Black Book, FLAUNT, PopMatters, MARVIN, A.V. Club, among many others, and was dignified in numerous 'Best Of' lists that year.

Now in London after living in Los Angeles, CA for a number of years, Carré is gathering her energy to keep building her creative momentum. "I'm nearly finished with a new full-length Queen Kwong record that will be released next year," she hints. "I recorded it at Roger O'Donnell's (The Cure) studio in the middle of nowhere England. Because I was using his studio and his gear, it's synth heavy. I co-produced with Darian Zahedi (CRX) and it's very me but also a big departure from previous records. As per usual, many great musician friends of mine contributed parts including Nick Valensi (The Strokes) and Pete Holmström (The Dandy Warhols), and Tchad Blake (The Kills, Fiona Apple, The Black Keys) is mixing it. It's going to be a banger."

