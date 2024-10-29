Sam Gellaitry Goes 'HOME' With New Single

(Warner) Buzzing UK producer and artist Sam Gellaitry unveils a heartfelt and hypnotic new single entitled "HOME" out now via Major Recordings, which was premiered on BBC Radio 1.

"'HOME' is one of the first songs I wrote completely in reverse. I had the chorus first, then moved to the second verse and then arrived at the first verse a few months later. The first verse has lots of connotations of being on a house hunt and basically resolving in me comparing my mental headspace to a physical place where said partner 'walks right in to,'" says Sam. "As she has now stepped over the clutter, the second verse takes place where I evaluate the journey that I've been on with my romantic protagonist which leads me to the self explanatory chorus. The sonics of the track remind me of the rolling hills of Scotland where I grew up with a bright green tinge due to the key. The full track is really a commentary on how when you let love and time manifest freely, that's eventually when something feels like 'HOME.' whether that's a physical space or an intangible relationship with someone."

Once again, Sam's voice shines over a luminous soundscape anchored by glassy acoustic guitar, steady claps and bright keys. Reaching for towering heights, he stretches his range on the refrain as he assures, "When I'm with you, I feel at home."

He recently capped off a busy summer with "MORE!" and "INTROSPECTIVE." Beyond piling up hundreds of thousands of streams, they earned acclaim. CLASH applauded how, "Continuing to flesh out a charismatic vocal-led presence in his songs, 'INTROSPECTIVE' merges RnB-laced phraseology with a chimera of tonal shifts in production."

Sam recently wrapped supporting Kaytranada on select North American dates on The Timeless Tour. Following his sold-out Phonox Residency, Sam will perform his only live set of the year at Desert Air Music Festival. Sam recently played his headline DJ set at EartH Hall in London on October 19th.

Last year, Sam dropped the UNDER THE ILLUSION EP highlighted by the fan favorite title track "UNDER THE ILLUSION" and focus single "ALONE." In addition to gathering millions of cumulative streams, Billboard hailed the former among "simply the best new dance tracks of the week," going on to profess, "Sophisticated and pristinely produced, the four-track project is dancefloor fare equally well-suited for the dancefloor or the afterhours."

Of course, his 2022 album, VF VOL II, also boasted the signature hit "Picture In My Mind" with PinkPantheress. Sam has come a long way since he began uploading songs to SoundCloud from his bedroom in Stirling, aged just 14. His music is a journey through experience, circumstance and surroundings, told through his impressive, synesthesia-informed knowledge of different musical tones. Impossible to pigeonhole and with an insatiable appetite for creativity, this talented star is well and truly on the ascent.

See Sam Gellaitry Live:

11/15/24 Palm Springs, CA Desert Air Music Festival

