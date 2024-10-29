Stream CARSEX's New Song 'Sitting Ducks'

(NPM) CARSEX have released their ferocious new track "Sitting Ducks". It's the follow-up to the Long Beach, CA based band's successful single & video "Crooked Canvas". Both were produced by Steve Evetts (Sepultura, Alesana, Poison the Well, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Butcher Babies). The track is a deep dive into current human-interest stories, and the shape of the human condition in 2024.
"Sitting Ducks" is a frenetic, all-out barrage of sound with distorted guitars & a menacing rhythm line that explodes into a supersonic metal/punk mashup. It's a mix of Henry Rollins/Black Flag, with a bit of Danzig mixed in for good measure. It's an unrelenting anthem of angst.
CARSEX Singer Nigel Burk says "Sitting Ducks' is a kind of "they live" type song. It covers the helplessness and monotony of a modern world and the meaninglessness that follows what's viewed "important" by society at large, and the misalignment of priorities in today's chaotic times".
Singled Out: Carsex's Crooked Canvas
Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup- Martin Popoff Publishing 'Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible'- Avenged Sevenfold Tour- more
Ghost Announce Their Biggest World Tour Ever- Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2025- Godsmack Tap P.O.D. and Drowning Pool For Spring Tour- more
Morgan Wallen Takes 'Love Somebody' To No. 1 On 11 Charts- Luke Combs, Eric Church's Concert For Carolina Raises Over $24.5 Million- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup
Martin Popoff Publishing 'Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible'
Watch Tremonti's 'One More Time' Lyric Video
The Plot In You Announce North American Spring Tour
Paula & Dave Lombardo's Venamoris Release 'Spiderweb' Video
Wicked Tease 'Hellraiser' Ahead Of Halloween Premiere
Pentagram Announce First New Album In A Decade 'Lightning In A Bottle'
Stream CARSEX's New Song 'Sitting Ducks'