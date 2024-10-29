.

Stream CARSEX's New Song 'Sitting Ducks'

(NPM) CARSEX have released their ferocious new track "Sitting Ducks". It's the follow-up to the Long Beach, CA based band's successful single & video "Crooked Canvas". Both were produced by Steve Evetts (Sepultura, Alesana, Poison the Well, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Butcher Babies). The track is a deep dive into current human-interest stories, and the shape of the human condition in 2024.

"Sitting Ducks" is a frenetic, all-out barrage of sound with distorted guitars & a menacing rhythm line that explodes into a supersonic metal/punk mashup. It's a mix of Henry Rollins/Black Flag, with a bit of Danzig mixed in for good measure. It's an unrelenting anthem of angst.

CARSEX Singer Nigel Burk says "Sitting Ducks' is a kind of "they live" type song. It covers the helplessness and monotony of a modern world and the meaninglessness that follows what's viewed "important" by society at large, and the misalignment of priorities in today's chaotic times".

